Benfica beat Ajax in Amsterdam and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Ajax lost 0-1 with Benfica for the second leg of the round of 16 series Champions Leagueat Johan Cruyff Arena of Amsterdam, and was eliminated. The goal was scored by the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez In the second half and with a global 3-2, the Portuguese cast got a ticket to the quarterfinals.

The Dutch started better and before five minutes they already had a concrete chance that ended in a goal, but that was annulled due to an advanced position. However, the locals continued to search and tilted the court after the first quarter of an hour.

Ajax continued his dominance with combinations of Steven Berghuis and Dusan Tadic as his main credentials and the projections by the left of Daley Blind. The Lusitanians could not get out and fell back on their camp.

At the end of the first half, in one of the few arrivals caused by Benfica, the Ajax goalkeeper, André Onanacollided with Nicholas Otamendi who went to look for head and the defender of the Argentine team was on the floor. He was treated, but was able to continue.

In the complement, Ajax continued its dominance, but without depth. Their attacks on the wings did not reach the area of ​​the Portuguese, who remained in their field defending the tie.

At 70 minutes there was a controversial play in which Sebastien Haller He finished off inside the area and the ball hit the hand of Julian Weigl that since it was stuck to his stomach, the referee understood that it was not a penalty.

Until seven minutes later, the goal that saved the visit came from Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, who hit a superb header and silenced the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The end was all for Ajax, who tried by all means to tie and take the series to extra time. Benfica clung to their defence, Otamendi grew bigger and they ended up celebrating a historic victory in the Netherlands.

Formations:

Ajax: Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martínez, Daley Blind; Edson Álvarez, Ryan Gravenberch, Antony, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic; Sebastian Haller. DT: Erik ten Hag.

Benfica: Odisseas Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alejandro Grimaldo; Rafa, Adel Taarabat, Julian Weigl, Everton; Goncalo Ramos, Darwin Nunez. DT: Nélson Veríssimo.

Referee: Carlos Del Cerro (Spain).

Stadium: Johan Cruyff Arena.

TV: Fox Sports..