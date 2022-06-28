Benfica’s manager’s request after buying Enzo Fernández from River Plate: “It’s better that he comes as soon as possible”

Enzo Fernández, one of the most important sales in the history of River Plate (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

During 2021 and at the beginning of this 2022, Enzo Fernández became one of the key pieces for Marcelo Gallardo and his River Plate. That is why it caught the attention of great teams in Europe and, finally, its sale to the Benfica from Portugal.

Waiting for what will be the landing of the steering wheel in the Old continent, one of those who referred to the footballer was the coach of the Portuguese team. In dialogue with the media, coach Roger Schmidt spoke about the need to have Fernández in the team. “First, I am very happy that we managed to sign him. He is a very talented young player. It would be better if he came as soon as possible, but we have to wait for a few games. One day he will be here to be part of Benfica and we are looking forward to him arriving”, said the German DT.

Once the sale of Enzo was confirmed, one of the clauses agreed by the leadership headed by Jorge Brito is that the player will leave River once the Muñeco team finishes its participation in the Libertadores. It must be remembered that Las Águilas moved quickly and kept one of the figures on the market in Argentine football, a player who was wanted by other clubs such as Milan, Wolverhampton, Real Madrid, Manchester City y Manchester United.

As reported by the club in an official statement, the board “reached an agreement with River Plate for the acquisition of sports rights and 75% of the economic rights of the player Enzo Fernández, for an amount of 10.000,000€ (ten million euros), to which may be added a variable amount of 8.000.000€ (eight million euros)”.

Roger Schmidt, the Benfica coach who comes from directing PSV in the Netherlands (REUTERS / Piroschka Van De Wouw)

Faced with this scenario, if we take as a reference the media specialized in the pass market Transfermarktthe departure of the former Defense and Justice midfielder towards Portuguese football, close to 19 million dollars if all the annexes are met, it will be one of the most important in the history of the Núñez institution.

The podium of the maximum sales of River Plate is that of Javier Saviola to Barcelona of Spain for the 2001/2002 season, who disbursed some 35.9 million euros. Next in the list is Paul Aymar to Valencia of Spain, who paid just over 21 million euros for the Clown. The top 3 is closed by one that is within the Gallardo cycle: after being a figure in obtaining the Copa Libertadores, Bayern Leverkusen kept the rights to Lucas Alario in exchange for about 19 million euros.

Looking ahead to what’s to come, Fernández will be from the start this Wednesday in the first leg match for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores between the Millonarios and Vélez Sarsfield. The series will start at the José Amalfitani stadium and within seven days, history will be defined at the Monumental de Núñez.

KEEP READING:

Two changes in the list in good faith, with Aliendro and the return of a benchmark: River Plate concentrates to play against Vélez for the Libertadores

The transfer guru in Europe spoke about the chances that River Plate has of incorporating Luis Suárez