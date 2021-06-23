Bengal BJP Cautions Leaders Towards Commenting On Department Of State

State BJP leader Dilip Ghosh mentioned the celebration is in opposition to any type of department of West Bengal (Document).

Kolkata:

Amid emerging grievance in opposition to the BJP over proposals through two of its MP for making a union territory and a state through carving out portions of West Bengal, the celebration’s management on Tuesday cautioned leaders in opposition to violating the celebration line, which is in opposition to any department of the state.

The improvement comes days after BJP MP from Alipurduar John Barla and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan stoked an issue through difficult a Union Territory for north Bengal districts and a separate state comprising the Junglemahal area and different spaces of south Bengal respectively.

“A few of our leaders have made positive feedback of their non-public capability. It has not anything to do with our celebration line or opinion, which is in opposition to any type of department of Bengal. Everyone has to toe the celebration line as a devoted soldier. The violation of celebration line gained’t be tolerated,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh mentioned.

Inside hours of Mr Ghosh’s commentary, Mr Khan mentioned that he has made the ones feedback in his non-public capability. “I sought a separate state for the Junglemahal house as it’s the call for of the locals. There was no building within the area. My feedback aren’t the view of the celebration,” Mr Khan mentioned.

Mr Barla is but to react to Mr Ghosh’s commentary.

Ruling Trinamool Congress spokesperson Sougata Ray sought to grasp why the BJP isn’t expelling Mr Barla and Mr Khan for violating the celebration line.

“If the BJP does now not endorse the statements of its MPs, why is it now not expelling them? The celebration is making plans to create unrest within the state,” the senior TMC MP mentioned.

