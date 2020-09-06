Bengal BJP chief said: Trinamool Congress workers will be beaten with shoes at intersections

Kolkata: BJP’s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh said on Sunday that the ruling party workers in the state would be beaten with shoes. On this, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay challenged him to do so. Ghosh alleged that a group of personnel of the state police force is threatening his party workers and those involved will not be left out. Addressing a group of party workers in North 24 Parganas district, he said, “The Trinamool Congress will be defeated in the 2021 assembly elections. At the intersections, its workers will be stripped and beaten with shoes. ” Also Read – Bengal: Kolkata Metro special service for NEET candidates on 13 September

He alleged that Trinamool Congress leaders are "looting money for education of people's children." Ghosh said, "Some policemen are acting at the behest of the ruling party. I am noting everything in my diary. A case will be registered against those who indulge in violence against BJP workers after the 2021 elections. "He claimed that the law and order situation in the state had collapsed. He said, "Every morning, we get news of violence and murder. Is that why people changed the government? "

The Trinamool Congress gave the slogan of 'Parivartan' and came to power in 2011 by ending the 34-year rule of the CPI (M) -led Left Front in West Bengal. Ghosh said, "It is the BJP which is fighting to bring change in the state and more than 100 BJP workers have given their lives, till the change comes in Bengal, the fight will continue." Expressing his objection to Ghosh's statement, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay challenged him to do so.

He said, “If they have courage, first show me beating with shoes, I challenge them.” He called the BJP leader “uneducated and rude”.

