Bengal BJP Disaster: BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani turns rise up, Babul Supriyo will meet Mamta Banerjee these days

Bengal BJP Disaster: A mountain of bother has damaged on Bengal BJP. One after the other, BJP MLAs are changing into rebels in Bengal and becoming a member of Trinamool Congress. This time expressing displeasure with the birthday party, Vijayak Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj of BJP has transform a rise up. Expressing his displeasure in opposition to the birthday party management, he has mentioned that he's going to quickly make a decision on his political long run if his grievances don't seem to be addressed. On the similar time, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who broke ties with the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress, goes to fulfill Mamta Banerjee at 4 pm these days.

However, BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani says that those that left the BJP will have to have had some severe proceedings that have no longer been looked after through the birthday party. He mentioned that I've distanced myself from all of the methods of the birthday party and I've given one to resolve the problems, another way I will be able to must suppose. Allow us to let you know that Kalyani has no longer mentioned his grievances intimately, however on becoming a member of some other birthday party, he has mentioned that he's taking into account choices. He'll no longer make his resolution public till the appropriate resolution is taken.

Allow us to tell that once the Bengal Meeting elections, many BJP MLAs and leaders have left the birthday party and joined Trinamool Congress. BJP leaders of stature like Makul Roy and Babul Supriyo have additionally distanced themselves from the BJP. Allow us to let you know that Babul Supriyo goes to fulfill Mamta Banerjee these days. On the similar time, he mentioned prior to now that I've gained a large number of love and enhance from the birthday party (TMC) with whom I've had dangerous family members.