Bengal Bypoll: Priyanka Tibrewal to document nomination from Bhawanipur lately, is competing with Mamta didi

Bengal Bypoll: The by-election being held from Bhawanipur seat in West Bengal is making a large number of headlines. Lately, Mamta Banerjee filed her nomination from Bhawanipur meeting seat. On the similar time, this time BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M) candidate Shreejib Biswas are going to document their nominations lately. Allow us to let you know that he’s going to stand Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee, allow us to let you know that the Congress birthday party has now not fielded any candidate from this seat.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Mamta Banerjee-Akhilesh Yadav will come in combination for the UP elections! TMC eyeing alliance

Allow us to let you know that within the meeting elections, Mamta Banerjee was once defeated via Shubhendu Adhikari in Nandigram. After this Mamta Banerjee was once made the Leader Minister however legally Mamta Banerjee should contest the meeting elections inside 6 months. If Mamata Banerjee does now not win the by-election, she can have to depart the submit of Leader Minister. Allow us to tell that the vote casting in Bhawanipur meeting seat is to be hung on 30 September. In this type of state of affairs, restrictions had been imposed at the procession ahead of and after the nomination via the Election Fee. Additionally Learn – West Bengal By way of Election 2021: How a lot assets does Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have, have you learnt…

Who’s Priyanka Tibrewal Additionally Learn – West Bengal By way of-Polls: CM Mamata Banerjee recordsdata nomination for Bhawanipur seat

The Bharatiya Janata Birthday party has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal in opposition to Mamta Banerjee within the by-election from Bhawanipur seat. Allow us to let you know that when the Bengal meeting elections, she has been regularly besieging the TMC within the Kolkata Prime Court docket at the violence in Bengal. Even ahead of this, she has contested many elections on BJP price tag again and again. Within the 12 months 2020, he was once made the Upadhyayan of Bharti Janata Yuva Morcha in West Bengal BJP. She is a qualified legal professional and assists in keeping on surrounding TMC in court docket on many problems.