Bengal CID is plotting to implicate me in Manish Shukla murder case: Arjun Singh

Kolkata: BJP Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh from Barrackpore on Saturday alleged that the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) is plotting to “implicate” him in the Manish Shukla murder case. Singh’s close aide and BJP councilor Shukla was shot dead on October 4 in Titagarh. Also Read – Demonstration against ‘attack’ on Sikh man in West Bengal, police said – he had a pistol loaded with bullets

Singh said, “I got a chat with senior CID officials in which they are talking about whether Arjun Singh has been implicated.” Seeing this conversation, I completely feel that they (CID officers) are going to trap me in the case. “The BJP MP also accused the CID of not catching the accused who were roaming freely in the area. Also Read – West Bengal: Clashes, lathicharge, arson between activists and police during BJP’s protest march

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Nirmal Ghosh rejected Singh’s claims, saying that the investigating agency was doing well and that Shukla’s murderers and assassination perpetrators would soon be behind bars. Also Read – Investigation into murder of BJP leader in West Bengal handed over to CID, was shot

According to sources, CID officials are planning to go to Nalanda in Bihar in search of some people involved in Shukla’s murder. The agency has arrested three people so far in connection with the murder.

(input language)