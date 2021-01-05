Bengal Election 2021: Mamata Banerjee’s statement on Laxmi Ratan Shukla’s resignation, said this …

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: In West Bengal, before this year’s assembly elections (Bengal Polls 2021), the Mamata government is facing many setbacks. After Minister Shubhendu (Suvendu Adhikari) officer left the party, now another minister has resigned. On Tuesday, today, Laxmi Ratan Shukla (Laxmi Ratan Shukla), a minister and former cricketer in the Mamta government, also resigned from the post of minister. After the resignation of Laxmi Ratan Shukla, the statement of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has come. Also Read – West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Strong shock to Mamata Banerjee, Minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigns

Anyone can resign. He (Laxmi Ratan Shukla) wrote in his resignation letter that he wants to give more time to sports and will continue as an MLA. Don’t take it in a negative way: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee https://t.co/ivR97RIoTw pic.twitter.com/xL0hztp5KX Also Read – Mamata Banerjee: There is a struggle in the story of CM Mamata Banerjee, never had to sell milk for food – ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021 Also Read – Mamata Banerjee: Women who have shaken leftist roots in Bengal, know the story from floor to hail

Talking to news agency ANI, Mamta Banerjee said, ‘Anyone can resign. He (Lakshmi Ratan Shukla) has written in his resignation that he wants to give more time to the game. He will be associated with the party as an MLA. Do not take it negatively.

It is known that Lakshmi Ratan Shukla was the Minister of Sports and Youth Department in the Government of Bengal. Along with the post of minister, he has also resigned from the post of TMC District President of Howrah. After his resignation, it is being said that Ratan Shukla wants to break away from politics, that is why he has left the post. After which he got the post of Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs in the Mamta Government.

Please tell that Lakshmi Ratan Shukla has played 3 ODIs for India. Apart from this, he has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in May this year, although the dates of elections have not been announced yet.

(Input: ANI)