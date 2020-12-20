Bengal Elections 2021: TMC’s reaction on changing party of some party leaders, said this …

West Bengal Elections 2021: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday said that there was no need to pay more attention to the recent change of party of some of its leaders, as “treacherous and back-stabbing people have been present since time immemorial.” West Bengal Panchayat Minister and MLA Subrata Mukherjee said that his party was neither shocked nor discouraged, as the leaders’ abandonment of the party in this manner would ‘have no impact on the assembly elections in April-May’. The BJP’s ‘absurd claims’ of winning 250 out of 294 seats in the assembly elections (West Bengal Election 2021) do not give much importance. Also Read – West Bengal Elections 2021: Amit Shah during road show said- ‘Give us a chance, in 5 years we will make Bengal sonar bangla’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shubhendu Adhikari (Shubhendu Adhikari), a party MP and five MLAs joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The minister targeted the officer for staying in touch with the saffron party for the last few days and said, "We had this type of information." There is no need to make a stir when Mir Jafars change teams. This type of betrayal has been happening for centuries. '

Mir Jafar was a military commander who betrayed the Nawab of Bengal Siraj-ud-daula in the Battle of Palasi and supported the British. Since then Mir Jafar's name has become synonymous with betrayal. Mukherjee said, 'By having only one Shubhendu in their court, BJP is hoping to win 250 seats… Thankfully they are not claiming to win all seats.'

In view of the resentment of many people in Santiniketan over the hoardings bearing Shah's photo above the picture of Rabindranath Tagore, Mukherjee accused the BJP of 'insulting' Tagore. He said that the leader of the student wing of the party is sitting on a one-day dharna in Jorasanko, his birthplace, to protest against the insult of Tagore. Rejecting the allegations of the Trinamool Congress, senior BJP leader Jayaprakash Majumdar said, "BJP fully respects our ideals like Tagore. Conducts according to their words, thoughts and writing. '

On the incident of the attack on the convoy of BJP National President JP Nadda earlier this month, Mukherjee said, “A person of stature like him should not spread misinformation.” They have been given Z-class security, but the protocol is still violated. During his tour in Diamond Harbor, his convoy saw several unauthorized cars. ‘

The minister alleged that Shah gave incorrect information about the construction of a farmer’s house in West Medinipur district. He said, ‘After having food at the farmer’s residence, Shah said that this house has been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana launched for the poor. The truth is that the state and central governments share the burden of the project. ”Mukherjee said that his party has reached more than 1.9 crore people under its‘ Dwarare Sarkar ’initiative, which is‘ historic ’.

