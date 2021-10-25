Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar recognized with malaria, admitted to AIIMS Delhi

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Jagdeep DhankharAll India Institute of Scientific Sciences, Delhi after being recognized with malaria. (Delhi AIIMS) was once admitted in. Dhankhar AIIMS Are admitted within the previous personal ward of. He’s being handled by way of a group of docs beneath the supervision of Professor of Drugs Dr. Neeraj Nischal.Additionally Learn – 100 Crore Vaccination Milestone: See in footage how the rustic is celebrating 100 crore vaccines

Dhankhar was once discovered certain within the malaria check on Sunday. He had reached Delhi on Friday and his blood check was once accomplished on Saturday. He stayed in Bang Bhavan beneath the supervision of docs.

The Governor was once on a 2-week consult with to North Bengal from October 12. He were given fever in Darjeeling. The docs recommended him to get a blood check accomplished. He determined to visit Delhi for investigation and remedy.

