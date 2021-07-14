Bengal Information: Now listening to on August 12 on Mamta’s petition difficult Shuvendu’s election in Nandigram seat

Bengal Information: West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee by way of Calcutta Top Court docket (Mamata Banerjee) The petition was once permitted for listening to on Wednesday, during which Nandigram (Nandigram Outcome) Chief of Opposition from Shuvendu Adhikari (Suvendu Adhikari) The election has been challenged. The courtroom has directed to factor understand to Shuvendu Adhikari. Justice Shampa Sarkar stated that Mamata Banerjee’s election petition shall be heard on August 12. The pass judgement on directed that within the intervening time notices be issued to the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) legislative officer and different events on this subject.Additionally Learn – Dulhan Ka Shadi Se Inkar: After six rounds the bride refuses to marry, Panchayat needed to be known as in the dead of night; Fascinating case…

Justice Sarkar stated that as according to the document won by way of his bench from the Top Court docket management, the election petition has been filed following the provisions of the Illustration of the Other people Act. The courtroom directed the Election Fee to maintain all election comparable data and kit in Nandigram.

West Bengal: Subsequent listening to in Nandigram Meeting constituency recounting petition to be hung on twelfth August 2021, at Calcutta Top Court docket by way of Justice Shampa Sarkar. (Report pictures) %.twitter.com/cRGdLXc2My – ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

Previous, Justice Kaushik Chanda recused himself from listening to the Trinamool Congress leader’s plea, following which Appearing Leader Justice Rajesh Bindal referred the subject to a bench of Justice Sarkar. As according to the outcome declared by way of the Election Fee, the officer defeated Banerjee by way of a margin of one,956 votes.

