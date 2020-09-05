Bengal: Kolkata Metro’s special service for NEET candidates on 13 September

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Rail will operate a special service on 13 September to help NEET candidates reach the examination venue. A senior official gave this information on Saturday. Also Read – Kolkata Police demolishes platform before BJP’s ‘Save Democracy’ campaign

Metro Rail General Manager Manoj Joshi said that as per the plan, the candidates will be allowed to board the train with the parents on showing the admit card.

He said that formalities are being completed and details will be shared next week. No announcement has been made about the date of restoration of Metro service.