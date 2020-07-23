Bengal lockdown news: today there is a lockdown in Bengal, know when there is complete closure

West Bengal Lockdown News: In view of increasing cases of Kovid-19 in West Bengal, complete lockdown was implemented in the state on Thursday. As part of the government’s plan to have complete lockdown for two days in a week, all shops here remained closed and all modes of transport were also missing from the roads. A similar lockdown will be imposed on 25 and 29 July (Lockdown Extension News). Also Read – Complete Lockdown in West Bengal: There will be complete lockdown in these two days of the week in West Bengal, the market will open on Sunday

The move to implement bi-weekly lockdown was taken in the midst of community spread of the virus in some parts of the state. Also Read – Lockdown in West Bengal: Strict lockdown will apply again in West Bengal from July 9, exemption will be available only in Green Zone

Special police teams are patrolling various parts of the city, especially in the detained areas. Blockers have also been placed in different parts of the state to prevent people from leaving their homes and their areas.

Apart from emergency services, government and private, commercial establishments, public and private transport, other activities will be closed these days.

According to the Health Department, on Wednesday, Kovid-19 killed 39 people in the state, the death toll has gone to 1,221. At the same time, after the arrival of 2,291 new cases, infection cases in the state increased to 49,321.