Bengal Lockdown Replace: Restrictions like lockdown higher in Bengal until July 30, Metro will run 5 days every week; Know the newest pointers

West Bengal Lockdown Replace: In view of Corona circumstances, restrictions like lockdown in West Bengal were prolonged until 30 July. In step with the newest pointers issued by way of the federal government, the metro will run 5 days every week with 50 p.c capability within the state. Metro carrier shall be closed on Saturday and Sunday. In conjunction with this, the prohibit of other folks has additionally been mounted for marriage and funeral.

#COVID19 restrictions in WB prolonged as much as thirtieth July 2021. Metro rail to perform 5 days every week with 50% seating capability, suspended on Saturday-Sunday. No more than 50 other folks at weddings & 20 at funerals allowed. All stores & markets would possibly stay open as in line with standard operational hrs percent.twitter.com/fePtLAHbWy – ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

Allow us to tell that 863 new circumstances of corona have been reported in Bengal on Tuesday and all over this 17 other folks misplaced their lives. Now the entire collection of inflamed within the state has higher to fifteen,13,877 and thus far 17944 other folks have misplaced their lives. There are these days 14,191 lively circumstances within the state.