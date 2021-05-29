Bengal: Rape of sweet sixteen daughter of BJP supporter, police said- Cross have a look at the opposite daughter, differently she might be raped as neatly

New Delhi: “My daughter was once coming back from Nani’s area, she was once kidnapped and TMC supporters gangraped at the method.” On Would possibly 10, the police filed a record at the Would possibly 9 incident. After clinical checkup, the daughter was once despatched to the safe haven house via the police. The police didn’t permit the rape sufferer to fulfill the daughter announcing that have a look at the opposite daughter, she will also be raped. ” Additionally Learn – Rajasthan: miscreants attacked BJP MP Ranjita Koli’s automotive at evening, subconscious because of worry

A identical tale has been narrated via a victimized circle of relatives sufferer of electoral violence in West Bengal. A staff named Team of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA) met the sufferers of electoral violence in West Bengal and submitted a Truth Discovering Report back to the Union Minister of State for House Affairs, G Kishan Reddy. On this record, there's a painful tragedy of all of the households of violence in Bengal.

This reality discovering record has been ready via the staff of Very best Court docket Suggest Monica Arora, Assistant Professor Sonali of Delhi College, Dr. Shruti Mishra, Professor Vijita Singh Aggarwal and so on. This 128-page record, titled 'Khela in Bengal 2021', states that there was once fierce violence in Bengal towards political fighters. Many of us had been murdered. Bomb assaults had been made. There have been incidents like rape with girls. Consistent with the record of the panel, other people belonging to the poorest scheduled castes and tribes had been affected essentially the most on this violence. The Truth Discovering Workforce has really helpful the formation of an SIT to analyze the violence led via a retired Very best Court docket pass judgement on. The reality discovering staff has additionally demanded intervention from central businesses to all commissions and the Very best Court docket.