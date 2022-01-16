Bengal tableau got rid of from Republic Day parade, ‘surprised’ by means of Centre’s resolution, Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi

Kolkata: Upcoming Republic Day Parade in Delhi (Republic Day Parade) From Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (Subhash Chandra Bose) On his a hundred and twenty fifth start anniversary 12 months and the Azad Hind Fauj (Azad Hind Fauj) West Bengal attached with the contribution of (West Bengal) The tableau has been thrown out. Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee at the resolution of the Central Executive (Mamata Banerjee) has expressed wonder. Mamta wrote a letter to Top Minister Narendra Modi urging him to rethink this resolution. Mamata Banerjee additionally mentioned that no reason why used to be given for rejecting the tableau and that individuals have been “harm” by means of the verdict. In a two-page letter to PM Modi, Mamta Banerjee mentioned, “I’m surprised and harm by means of the surprising resolution of the Executive of India to drop the proposed tableau of the West Bengal govt from the impending Republic Day parade. It’s much more stunning to us that the tableau used to be rejected with out giving any reason why or justification.Additionally Learn – Corona restrictions prolonged until 31 January in West Bengal, 200 visitors allowed within the wedding ceremony

The Leader Minister discussed that except showing footage of the "nice little kids" of the rustic, the tableau used to be set to turn the contribution of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj within the freedom combat. The Leader Minister mentioned, "The proposed tableau commemorates the a hundred and twenty fifth start anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his contribution to the Azad Hind Fauj and the nice little kids of this nation Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Sri Aurobindo, Matangini Hazra." , Nazrul, used to be made within the reminiscence of Birsa Munda and lots of patriots.

Mamta Banerjee mentioned that the elimination of the tableau is "like decreasing the stature of the liberty combatants and decreasing their significance". Very harm by means of this angle. It's sudden to grasp that the contribution of the courageous freedom combatants right here has no longer discovered anywhere to have fun the Republic Day celebrations at the seventy fifth 12 months of independence. So all of the nice males might be paid homage in essentially the most suitable method. In a letter to the Top Minister, Banerjee mentioned, "I beg you to rethink this resolution and come with the tableau of freedom combatants of West Bengal within the Republic Day parade at the seventy fifth 12 months of independence."

The Congress has additionally expressed wonder over the elimination of the tableau. Chief of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to the Top Minister in this factor. In his letter to Protection Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, the Congress chief mentioned the verdict used to be “an insult to the folk of West Bengal, its cultural heritage and our nice hero Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose”. Each and every state aspires to show its cultural custom and image throughout Republic Day in order that the general public at massive on the nationwide degree turns into conscious about it.

In the meantime, Bharatiya Janata Celebration’s state unit spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, when requested about this, mentioned that his celebration by no means does politics on patriots and emblems. “It should had been rejected because of some technical causes. Our govt and BJP are conscious about Netaji’s immense contribution and we see him as our idol and nationwide hero. BJP by no means does politics on patriots like Netaji. Trinamool Congress is politicizing this topic.