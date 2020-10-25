Bengal: The head of ‘Asur Jinping’ seen in Durga pandal, people said – Eliminate corona virus at the hands of mother Durga

Kolkata: The festival of Mahashtami faded on Saturday amid the Kovid-19 epidemic in West Bengal and the High Court order and people saw the Goddess through digital medium. Mahashtami is considered to be the most important of the four days of Durga Puja. Due to the Corona epidemic, the festival did fade, but during this time the people of China, the ‘father’ of this virus, also got very angry. Also Read – Will President’s rule be applicable in West Bengal ?, Kailash Vijayvargiya said – it is necessary for fair elections

In Murshidabad, Bengal, where people have replaced the head of Chinese President Xi Jinping instead of Asura's head. Yes, in a Durga pandal in Bengal, Chinese President Xi Jinping was beheaded instead of Asura. Pooja Organizer Pralaya Gupta of this pandal said, "We want that through this puja, this virus which has spread all over the world is eradicated." With the hand of Durga Maa, we have shown its end."

Let us know that in December last year, the corona virus first came to light in Wuhan city of China, since then the whole world is in its grip. Where millions of people have lost their lives, then crores of people are in it. People are very angry with China after this virus.

In the case of Mahashtami festival in Bengal, TV of traditional rituals like ‘Sandhi Puja’, ‘Kumari Puja’ and ‘Sandhya Aarti’ by the organizers in view of the rules of Kovid-19 and limited order of entry in pandals in Kolkata. And was broadcast live on other mediums. The famous ‘Kali Pujo’ was digitally performed at many places including Belur Math. In this ritual, a girl under eight years of age is worshiped as Goddess Durga.