Bengali TV actress Pratyusha Paul continues to obtain rape threats, filed criticism

Kolkata: Bengali TV actress Pratyusha Paul on Saturday accused unidentified folks of threatening her with rape on social media and freeing some morphed footage of her on pornographic internet sites. This knowledge has been given through Kolkata Police.

In line with the police, the actress has lodged a criticism with the cyber safety division on this subject. Police have registered a case and began investigation, however no arrest has been made thus far.

Referring to this entire subject, Pratyusha Paul mentioned, "This is going on with me for the final twelve months. To start with I omitted such threats, however now it's going out of regulate and I've complained to the police. Once I block folks making such threats on social media, they steadily trade their accounts and threaten me with rape."

The actress mentioned, “Such folks put my morphed footage on pornographic internet sites and likewise despatched them to my mom and pals. It is a subject of shock for me.”