Bengaluru Information: Seems like loud bang have been heard in Bengaluru, no person is aware of what took place, HAL additionally denies

Karnataka Information Replace: Karnataka capital Bengaluru (Bengaluru Information Replace) Seems like a noisy bang have been heard in lots of portions of the state on Friday afternoon. Information company ANI informed that those voices have been heard in numerous spaces of the capital at 12:15 pm. The voice was once so loud that many of us have shared their stories on this regard on social media.

In the meantime, Hindustan Aeronautics Restricted (HAL) mentioned it might no longer touch upon what led to the loud noise. HAL spokesperson Gopal S. Stated that there are common flights of fighter plane and running shoes from HAL airport. Lately was once not anything other. HAL can not remark at the loud noise reportedly heard in Bengaluru nowadays.

Karnataka | A noisy sound heard in lots of portions of Bengaluru round 1215 hours nowadays, main points awaited

It’s identified {that a} equivalent sound heard in huge portions of Bengaluru remaining yr was once within the type of the sonic growth of a take a look at fighter plane. Lately’s repeat took other folks by means of wonder and shortly Twitter was once flooded with theories and memes.

See other folks’s reactions here-

Did any of you listen the growth previous nowadays in #Bengaluru ? #SonicBoom %.twitter.com/5OpsO2GzSm — Ashrith and 69 others (@ashrith_69) July 2, 2021

Sonic Increase At 12:33 PM In Bengaluru

E Sound Forget about Madidre End 😜#SonicBoom #Bengaluru %.twitter.com/RsAsHDbjI1 — Yash Boss Fanatics (@YashBossKingdom) July 2, 2021

#Bengaluru ‘loud noise’ updates 3.25 pm: Indian Air Drive denies flying job at time of sound heard, @Prodef_blr confirms 2.25 pm: No sign of earthquake/tremor: @KarnatakaSNDMC Round 12.30 pm:Portions of Bengaluru together with Kengeri, RR Nagar, Vijayanagar listen loud sound. – Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) July 2, 2021

. @cpronammameter #Blast sound heard in #Bengaluru throughout all spaces… Large affect house BTM, adugodi….

Any hyperlinks with #NammaMetro paintings??? Explain please – Bangalore TrainUsers (@bengalurutrains) July 2, 2021