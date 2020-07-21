Bengaluru Lockdown News: Lockdown will increase in Bengaluru? CM Yeddyurappa will decide today

Bengaluru Lockdown News: Lockdown has been re-imposed in many areas of the country due to Corona infection. Meanwhile, the Bangalore lockdown extension news is expected to be extended again in Bengaluru. The city has been under lockdown for the last one week. Tomorrow, Wednesday, its term will end at five in the morning. In such a situation, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa can announce the extension of the lockdown at any time today. Also Read – Job in danger due to Corona, after Air India now preparing to lay off 10% employees Indigo

However, CM Yeddyurappa and his associate ministers have been saying that the lockdown will not be extended after 22 July in the state. The Commissioner of Bangalore has also said that the lockdown will not be extended in the city.

On Monday, the Chief Minister talked about this with his colleagues. He reviewed the condition of Corona virus infection in the city. However, there was no discussion about lockdown in Bangalore in this meeting.

In some other reports, it is being said that the authorities have suggested that the lockdown should be extended till Sunday or curfew should be imposed from seven in the night to eight in the morning.

On Monday, 3648 cases of corona infection were reported in Karnataka. With this, the number of active cases in the state has increased to 42,216. So far, more than 60 thousand cases of corona have been reported in the state.