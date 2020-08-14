Bengaluru riots: 60 more accused arrested, so far 206 people arrested

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police has arrested 60 more people in connection with the Bangalore riots. With this, the total number of people arrested so far has increased to 206, including the husband of a female corporator. Kuldeep Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) said, “We have arrested 60 more people in the recent Bangalore riots cases.” Also Read – Person posting abusive on social media arrested, relative of Congress MLA!

One of those arrested is the husband of Kalim Pasha Nagwara ward corporator Irshad Begum. Of the people arrested so far, 80 people have been shifted to Ballari jail.

At the same time, seven police teams under the leadership of Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil are investigating these riots.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said, “Our government will find every rioter and arsonist, no matter where it is hidden.” He also said that the scale of violence indicates its organized nature.

Hundreds of people were agitated after Naveen, the nephew of Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy of Pulikehcinagar, posted abusive messages on social media on Tuesday night.

The mob stoned and injured 60 policemen. Simultaneously, DJ Halli, KG Halli, Pulikehsinagar and Kaval Birasandra areas had carried out sabotage and arson incidents.