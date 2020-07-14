Bengluru Lockdown: Total Lockdown will be applicable from today, know what will open and what will not?

new Delhi: Lockdown has been imposed for a week in Bengaluru. It will come into force from this evening. This lockdown will run until 22 July. Please tell that this decision has been taken by the local administration due to increasing cases of corona virus. A guideline has also been issued regarding what will be opened in the city. Please tell that the information was issued by the state government regarding total lockdown in Bengaluru. Both urban and rural areas will be included in this. Please tell that during this time air travel and railway travel will continue. During this time, people’s tickets will work for them. Through this, they will be able to go to the airport and railway station. In case of emergency, service of interstate vehicles will be allowed. In this regard, one has to apply for the service from Indus portal. Also Read – Guidelines issued for states, union territories on education of children of migrant laborers

What will open

1- Grocery stores, milk shops, medical stores, vegetable shops will be open from 5 am to 12 noon in the city. although

2- Home delivery of essential goods is also allowed. This permission has been given so that people do not come out of their homes.

3- Only 50 percent of the employees are allowed to work in Vidhan Soudha Sahita Secretariat office.

4- The construction work will continue.

5- Hospitals and medical stores will remain open.

6- Offices related to electricity, water and LPG gas will remain open.

Won’t open

1- Public transport will be closed during lockdown. Also, metro and taxi services will also be closed, although taxis will be allowed in Apat.

2- Hotels and restaurants will be operational for home delivery. But those coming to eat there will not be allowed.

3- Most government offices will remain closed. Only those offices will be opened whose work is very important. During this time, people going to their work are required to have an ID card of the institute.

4- Sports complex, gym, swimming pools will all be closed.

5- Cinema halls and malls will also remain closed.

6- Religious places will not be opened for worship.