Benjamin Mendy was charged with a seventh rape and will remain in prison in a Liverpool jail

Mendy entering Chester’s Crown Court where he testified for 40 minutes (Photo: AP Agency)

The charges against the French defender of the Manchester City Benjamin mendy were expanded in the last hours: was accused by the British justice of a seventh violation. The Crown Court de Chester, located in the northwest of England, announced this Wednesday during his appearance that the 2018 world champion was indicted by a new whistleblower in events that would have taken place in July this year.

The 27-year-old is now being investigated for seven accusations of rape against four women and one for sexual assault on a fifth, for events that took place between October 2020 and August 2021. In provisional detention since the end of August, Mendy testified this Wednesday, November 22, for 40 minutes in court and he was photographed handcuffed by the press present at the door of the building where he appeared.

In a black suit and white shirt, Benjamin only spoke to confirm his name. Another man was also tried at this same hearing: 40-year-old Louis Saha Matturie, unrelated to former footballer Louis Saha and whose ties to Mendy are not clearly defined. The second defendant who spoke in front of the courts is accused of six rapes and one sexual assault between March and August 2021.

Police drawings of the two defendants who came to testify on the date: Benjamin Mendy and Louis Saha Matturie (Photo: PA Agency)

Judge Patrick Thompsons decreed for both men provisional detention in a Liverpool prison pending trial postponed to June 27 or August 1, 2022. The case was uncovered at the end of August, when Manchester City announced the indefinite suspension of the footballer without specifying the reasons.

English justice determined shortly after that the player is provisionally detained after being accused of four rapes and one sexual assault, by four women and one minor. These first events would have occurred at his home in Prestbury.

To sign Mendy, who at the time was considered one of the great hopes of French football, the English team paid 60 million euros (68 million dollars) to Monaco, becoming at the time the most expensive defender in history . Unfortunately, his life off the court has not been exemplary. The player had already been in legal trouble when his Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, worth more than 500,000 euros at the end of 2020, was seized for driving without a license or insurance.

Liverpool jail where Benjamin Mendy will spend the next few months (Photo: AP Agency)

