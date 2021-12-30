Benoit Paire’s message after catching coronavirus again: “I can’t deal with this anymore”

Benoit Paire was infected with coronavirus again and broke out on social networks (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

In his last seasons on the circuit, the French tennis player Benoît Pair he has been recognized more for non-sporting reasons than for his performance on the track. When his career was on the rise, injuries hurt his performance and his talent began to be overshadowed by scandals. And since the pandemic of coronavirus, has been one of the most affected players.

Just over a year ago, when attempts were made to resume activity after outbreaks of COVID-19, the French tennis player from 32 years made headlines for confessing that he played with coronavirus in Hamburg. With that background, Pair has published in the last hours a dramatic message on his social networks to confirm that has been infected again.

“Hello, my name is Benoit Paire and for the 250th time I test positive for COVID”wrote the frustrated French tennis player, who is currently ranked 46th in the ATP ranking, on his official Twitter profile.

Which Benoît Pair he points out in his writing is that he does not suffer so much from the symptoms but from having to be locked up again to comply with the protocol isolation: “Honestly I can’t deal with this Covid shit anymore. That as I am? Because of the Covid I have snot, but because of all these quarantines spent in a hotel room on the other side of the world, I am not feeling well mentally Last year was tough, and this year starts exactly the same! “

At the close of your statement, Pair left two strong messages. “Just one thing, I am 100% in favor of the vaccine, but let’s live as before Covid, if not, I do not see sense and it is secondary, but ATP, how do you defend the players in my case?”, He asserted.

The first time that Pair had to deal with the coronavirus was when he was infected in the bubble created especially for him US Open 2020 and then he also tested positive in the tournament Hamburg of that year. In addition, he was part of the group of players who had to endure 14 days quarantine before the last edition of the Australian Open. In that tournament he was eliminated in the first round and then he was one of the players who lashed out at the organizers for the isolation conditions, qualifying them as “Shameful”.

Benoit Paire is vaccinated against COVID-19 and asked the ATP to help him after testing positive again (Photo: REUTERS)

There is a lot of fear in the professional tennis circuits regarding the Australian Open, which is disputed from the next January 17, since there are many players who have been infected after the appearance of the variant Omicron in the world. One of them is the Spanish Rafael Nadal, while Novak Djokovic has not yet confirmed his presence because he is not vaccinated.

