Ben’s point of view episode is an EastEnders game changer, even if there was too much gangster action

EastEnders aired one other of their occasional daring, format-busting departures in an episode advised from the point of view of Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) on Monday 1st June, placing the viewers within the sneakers of the troubled unhealthy boy as he battled with listening to loss whereas making an attempt to show himself to daddy Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) on a harmful job.

Audiences have change into accustomed to stylistic methods, comparable to muffled audio and high-pitched untuned transistor-style sounds, to connote Ben’s wrestle to listen to since February’s boat accident additional diminished his sensory skills, already broken by childhood meningitis.

Together with his listening to quickly deteriorating, the particular episode went all out with a spread of additional results that confirmed the world as Ben experiences it, comparable to on-screen captions that reveal simply how little he really hears of conversations, in addition to distorted digital camera angles and lenses exhibiting how disorienting the loss of listening to has change into.

Comparable wonky camerawork, sound and bounce lower strategies have been utilized in one other experimental point of view outing again in December, portraying Linda Carter’s boozy bender on the peak of her alcoholism.

These units all did job of getting viewers inside Ben’s thoughts, however the further moody lighting, pumping incidental music (very uncommon on EastEnders) and the try at a heightened, visceral Gangs of London-style action set piece as soon as the action moved away from the Sq. to the scene of the crime was barely overdone, as is usually the case when ‘Enders goes full gangster. At occasions it threatened to distract from the emotional drama.

Retaining it anchored was a bravura efficiency from the swaggering, bruised Bowden, the fourth actor to take over the much-recast position over the past decade and arguably the one who has made the largest impression.

His vulnerability and frustration remained on the coronary heart of the story, even when issues acquired slightly far-fetched as him and Phil roared off with a automobile full of stolen money. And the symbolism of Ben being deaf, when he’s figuratively at all times struggled to be heard by the daddy he craves approval from, was not misplaced – however remained crucially rooted in character.

It’s additionally value noting the sensible however perennially underused Danielle Harold was given some meaty moments, the scenes between Lola Pearce and child daddy Ben as they rowed have been spectacular and reminded us how good Harold is when Lo has one thing extra substantial to do than stroll daughter Lexi to highschool. Right here’s hoping she turns into an even bigger half of Ben’s story because it goes on.

Speaking of the long run, the episode did present one thing of a game-changing second as Ben is seemingly now fully deaf, following unhealthy boy Danny Hardcastle taking pictures a pistol close to his ear to take benefit of his perceived ‘weak spot’.

If Ben’s loss of listening to is full and everlasting, this could be a refreshing step ahead in phrases of illustration of the deaf group in persevering with drama.

However of course, macho Ben is too ashamed to confess to Phil the reality about himself for worry of letting his dad down and never being thought-about a “correct” Mitchell. Identical to he at all times has been…

