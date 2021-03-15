Bento Box Entertainment and Princess Pictures Form Animation Studio

Bento Box Entertainment and Australian tv and movie manufacturing firm Princess Pictures have fashioned Princess Bento Studio, an all-new animation studio that can produce and distribute animated content material for platforms in the US, Australia and Australian co-production treaty nations and all over the world. Supported by way of Movie Victoria, a statutory company of the Victoria State Authorities, Princess Bento Studio will function out of Melbourne.

“Whereas carefully working with everybody at Princess Pictures over the previous yr, my crew and I instantly noticed a pure match between our two corporations,” mentioned Scott Greenberg, co-founder and CEO of Bento Box. “With rising demand for animated content material, a shared ardour for the kind of programming we need to make and a short-hand that completely enhances our particular person strengths, it was clear to us becoming a member of forces to arrange store in talent-rich Australia with Princess Bento will take our partnership to the following degree and convey strategic advantages to each corporations and, most significantly, creators and patrons all over the world.”

Princess Bento Studio can be overseen by the Bento Box and Princess Administration groups, with the appointment of administration forthcoming. The formation of the studio is an outgrowth of the first-look improvement deal that the 2 corporations collectively entered to develop animated content material from Australian-based, multi-hyphenate creators, together with Michael Cusack from “Smiling Associates.”

Bento Box — recognized greatest for producing Apple Plus’ “Central Park,” Comedy Central’s “Brickleberry,” Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers” and “Duncanville,” and Syfy’s “Alien New’s Desk” — will proceed to function its studios independently in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

“Working with Bento Box has been one of the creatively rewarding experiences within the historical past of Princess Pictures. Not solely have we been capable of promote a few of the greatest animation expertise within the nation, we’ve additionally been capable of create a pipeline for brand new combos of artists, comedians and underrepresented writing expertise to develop uniquely Australian tales,” added Laura Waters, founding father of Princess Pictures “We take into account the crew at Bento Box to be like household, and we’re so excited to broaden the probabilities for grownup animation with this new collaboration.” Princess Pictures is greatest recognized for producing the comedy sequence of Chris Lilley, together with “Summer time Heights Excessive” and “Ja’mie: Personal College Lady.”

(Pictured: Laura Waters and Scott Greenberg)