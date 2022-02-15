Benzema defended Messi from criticism for his lack of goal at PSG

Benzema was called up for the game, but it is not certain that he will jump onto the pitch to face PSG (Reuters)

This Monday Karim Benzema gave a press conference prior to the confrontation between the Real Madrid and the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the idea of ​​the round of 16 of the Champions League. The French striker, who entered the squad list although he is still a doubt for the match because he is recovering from an injury, referred to Lionel Messi.

“I am not going to talk about Messi because he is an extraordinary player. I have played many games against Barcelona with him. If we talk about Messi, we have to talk about football, because the two things go hand in hand, ”said the Frenchman, who was consulted about the performance of the Argentine in his new team. “In France the fans expect more goals, but what Messi does on the pitch is exceptional.” It is that since his arrival at PSG, Leo He has scored just 7 goals in 20 presentations, a low figure compared to his statistics in the Catalan team.

Regarding his physical condition, he was sincere: “I feel better. Now we have a training session to see how I feel and see if I can play the match.. I feel good, but I need more sensations on the pitch”. The former Lyon player also declared that he does not suppose anything special for playing such an important match in his country: “It is a Champions League match, it is not special because it is in France. I feel good when I’m with the national team, today I’m with my club”.

Messi and Benzema have disputed several classics of Spain

For his part, coach Carlo Ancelotti also did not want to confirm that Benzema start on Tuesday: “He hasn’t played for almost a month, but he’s Karim, he’s not a new player who has to adapt,” said the Italian. Regarding the game, he said: “Paris Saint-Germain will show its quality, touch and danger against and in transition, and Madrid will show the same. We have touch and we have vertical play. They are recognizable, similar teams. We play similar football, we have to win the game by playing a complete game. Everything,” he added.

PSG Y Real Madrid will be measured this Tuesday for the first leg of the round of 16 Champions League in a duel of candidates. The league leaders of France Y Spain faces will be seen in the Princes Park and then, the rematch, they will play it on March 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With information from AFP

