Benzema’s explosive and prescient chat that went viral after Real Madrid’s win over PSG

This Wednesday Karin Benzema had his night of glory with a hat-trick that allowed the Real Madrid beat PSG 3-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The merengue team came back from the series largely due to the work of the French striker, who during the 90 minutes showed his confidence and dangerousness. But the attitude of Cat was clear from before the start of the match in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and a friend of his revealed it.

Benzema is a friend of Niska and the two had a conversation WhatsApp. The rapper has the Frenchman scheduled as “Benze” and in the dialogue, brief but forceful, you can see the security of the 34-year-old attacker who was already very connected in the previous one. The stoppage was difficult since Merengue had to turn around the 0-1 first-leg match in Paris and with a team with stars of the caliber of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé o Neymar.

However, neither that trident nor the rest of his teammates were able to beat a rival team that, despite losing in the first half and having to go 0-2 in the series, achieved the feat thanks to Benzema , who had a brilliant job and his performance will be remembered forever. But the Cat did not improvise, he already felt what he had to do several hours before.

In the dialogue broadcast by Niska on her account Instagram and that went viral on social networks, the rapper mentions the meeting, but Benzema tells him “We go straight, they’re going to shit on themselves. They won’t do anything at all. This is my story”. The artist, who after the game praised Karin and Vinícius Jr., published the dialogue and wrote “you spoke. you have done well”.

The posting after being a furor in the networks was spread by the media and took on more magnitude. It was proof of what Benzema’s feelings were before the match and that he always believed it was possible to reverse history against the French team, who experienced another frustration in the main Old World club tournament. With a dream team, he will not fulfill the main objective that was to raise his first Orejonaas the Champions League trophy is known.

The Frenchman scored three goals in 17 minutes and built each move, first, as a result of his pressure, he took advantage of the goalkeeper’s error Gianluigi Donnarumma. In the second it was defined crossed after a luxury assist from Luka Modric. And in the third there was another failure of the PSG fund in which marquinhos he left it short and again the Cat to settle the game and the series.

Benzema’s three goals allowed him beat Alfredo di Stefano in the record of scorers at Real Madrid and now he is third in the table. And he goes for more, since he is also the top scorer (20 goals) in the current Spanish League in which the merengue team looks at everyone from the top of the table.

This Monday (5:00 p.m. Argentine time) Madrid will defend its leadership in the local championship and will visit Mallorca in the duel that will close on the 28th. Then there will be ten days left.

On the opposite side, the criticism was lapidary with PSG, who were eliminated again and lost a two-way series after winning in the first game. In the 2019/2020 season it was when they came closest, as they reached the final, but fell by the slightest difference against Bayern Munich.

