Benzema’s praise for Chicharito Hernández: “A good striker”

The long history of Javier Chicharito Hernández has left a legacy in different European football clubs and one of them was the Real Madrid where he coincided with players of international stature and one of them was Karim Benzema.

Recently, the current striker for the merengue team spoke about what it was like to compete alongside the Mexican player and recognized the talent he has on the field. During the program ESPN Hugo Sanchez Presentsnew segment leading the Pentapichichi and recently released Benzema spoke of Chicharito Hernandez and showered him with praise.

Football player of Real Madrid he remembered the seasons he shared with him Chicharito and assured that the Mexican was always an element that he contributed to the teamregardless of the minutes he had on the pitch, Javier Hernández was characterized at Real Madrid for being a competitive player committed to the welfare of the team.

The Real Madrid footballer recalled the seasons he shared with Chicharito and assured that the Mexican was always an element he contributed to the team (Photo: Getty Images)

“Chicharito he was a good striker for us. He’s one of those forwards that doesn’t matter if he’s starting or taking over, he’s always going to help you with a lot of things; either contributing goals, putting pressure on the rival, defending on the front line”, said Benzema.

The professional soccer player of Argentine descent also described the attitude of the Chicharito in the merengue squad and praised his professionalism in the club:

“The truth is that I was always happy, well with the group and that is to applaud”

Benzema spoke about Chicharito Hernández (Photo: REUTERS/Susana Vera)

On the other hand, he recognized the patience of Hernández Balcázar since he was not always part of the starting lineup and sometimes had to spend a large part of the games on the substitute bench, so Benzema considered that despite these adversities, the Chicharito He was always willing to benefit the team.

“It is difficult as a striker not to play three games, then only five minutes, but he always contributed to us; he scored some important goals”

Chicharito he played with Real Madrid for one season, arriving in the Spanish capital in September 2014 on loan for a tournament; During his stay with the team he was crowned champion at the 2014 Club World Cup in Morocco, which represented the most outstanding achievement of his career with the You meringues.

In 2015 his loan ended and he left with his personal mark of nine goals and five assists in the 31 official games he played in total, which led him to become the fifth goalscorer of the 2014 – 2015 season. After his brief stint with the Madrid team, he joined Bayer 04 Leverkunsen where he played until the 2016-2017 season.

Hugo Sánchez interviewed Benzema (Photos: Getty Images)

Currently the Chicharito Hernández is an important element with Los Angeles Galaxy of MLS (Major League Soccer) because he has become the top scorer of the team and of the North American league. Although he has not scored goals in recent games, he started the season with an active participation on the pitch.

In the same program Hugo Sánchez introduced the topic of the Mexican National Team and Benzema spoke of Tri, in which he qualified that Aztec soccer is fast and technical; He even expressed his illusion of crossing his path with the national team in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“Mexico has a very good team; his football is always technical, physical, fast. They have been complicated games for us historicallywe will see what happens if the crossover occurs because France are also very strong, solid in all lines, let’s see if it happens in the World Cup”, Benzema sentenced.

