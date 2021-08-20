Bepanah Ishq Track Video (2021) VYRL: Forged, Video Tune, Free up Date, Singers

Bepanah Ishq is an Indian Track Video from VYRL. The Hindi language tune video unlock date is 24 August 2021. It’s to be had at the VYRL authentic channel to observe on-line. The tune video belongs to the birthday party style.

Tale

The plot revolves round a beautiful couple. They go paths from utterly other issues of lifestyles. Issues take a brand new flip as lifestyles adjustments without end. Will they be capable to are living fortunately?

Bepanah Ishq tune video solid has Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna. This can be a VYRL Originals Track Video content material. It’s sung through Payal Dev, Yasser Desai.

Bepanah Ishq Track Video Forged (VYRL)

Surbhi Chandna

Sharad Malhotra

24 August 2021