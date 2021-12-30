BeReal is the social network that wants to end posturing by giving us two minutes to publish what we are doing: this is how it works

This year something that we already knew was publicly confirmed. So much posture on social networks, so much Instagram filter, so much to show when we are happy and the delicious foods, while we hide in front of the camera a plate of lentils less photogenic than a salad of quinoa and nuts, it affects the mental health, at least of adolescent women.

Instagram knew it and publicly denied it because it has insisted on creating Instagram for children and has to sell the “benefits” of its idea in the face of general skepticism. But psychologists and even people affected by this phenomenon have been talking about it for a long time. More now that public speaking has begun from suicide and depression more than ever before.

How does it work





Well, all this reminder to say that there is a new social network that wants to face the posture and that is called BeReal. The concept it raises is the following: at a given time of the day it sends you an alert that you have two minutes to take a photo (alert like the one you can see in the following image), to what you are doing at that moment.

You and everyone, at the same time you will receive the notice and each day is at a different time. And you have to post that. No cheating or cardboard. Without pulling the gallery, without going back to the cool photos What did you do to fill in your social networks. In addition, it has to be a photo with the rear and front cameras. There are no filters.





You can decide if you want to share your location with your photo and if you want to share it privately (only for your friends) or in public for any user registered in the app. The photo will be deleted when another notification arrives, the next day, to publish what you are doing. The photos can be commented while they are visible. You will only be able to see what the rest publishes if you also publish in those two minutes. So you are all on equal footing.





Other similar attempts: social networks that wanted to end the posture





Although just yesterday the list of the most downloaded apps worldwide was published and it coincides that the vast majority are large social networks- the most downloaded application in 2021 was TikTok, followed by Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp (come on, the empire de Meta), Telegram, Snapchat, Zoom, Messenger, CapCut and Spotify, counting the joint downloads in Google Play and in the App Store- there are alternatives that have been presented.

In May of this year we told you about the Poparazzi photo-sharing app, which topped the App Store charts in the United States when it was launched, following a beta TestFlight. One of its main curiosities is that it does not allow sharing selfies. In fact, on its website they have been dubbed the “antiselfie club”.

Another of this style was VERO. Although it was launched in 2015, it was not until 2018 that it reached popularity. Came wanting to be a mirror of our personal relationships with friends and acquaintances, ensuring not to use any type of algorithm, offering privacy and, also, zero ads. After several scandals, this year it was renewed.