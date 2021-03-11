Berlin Competition Films ‘I am Your Man’ and ‘Subsequent Door’ Sell Well

Berlinale Competition entries from two actors turned administrators, Maria Schrader and Daniel Brühl, have been amongst titles on the Beta Cinema slate on the European Movie Market to show well-liked amongst worldwide distributors.

Schrader, an Emmy Award winner because the director of “Unorthodox,” premiered comic-tragic story “I’m Your Man,” starring Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”), Maren Eggert (“I Was At House, However…”) and Sandra Hueller (“Toni Erdmann”), on the digital market, and Eggert received the competition’s Silver Bear for main efficiency. Brühl made his directorial debut with darkish comedy “Subsequent Door,” a chamber piece by which he starred alongside “Babylon Berlin’s” Peter Kurth.

“I’m Your Man” is main the best way with a flurry of gross sales to France (Haut et Courtroom), Italy (Koch Media), Spain, Portugal and Latin America (Solar Distribution), Scandinavia (Edge Leisure), Benelux (September Movie), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), CIS and Baltics (Volgafilm), Poland (Monolith), Hungary (Cirko Movie), Czech Republic/Slovakia (Movie Europe), former Yugoslavia (Discovery Movie), Turkey (Filmarti Movie), Israel (Nachshon), Greece (Strada Films), Taiwan (Swallow Wings), Korea (Contents Gate) and Hong Kong (EDKO Films).

Beta Cinema is in remaining negotiations with additional distributors from the U.S., Japan, China, and the U.Okay.

“Subsequent Door” scored first offers in France (Eurozoom), CIS (Russian Report), Poland (Aurora), Hungary (Cirko Movie), Czech Republic/Slovakia (Movie Europe), former Yugoslavia (Discovery Movie) and the Baltics (Kino Pavasaris). U.Okay., Spain and Scandinavia are in remaining negotiations.

Additionally from the EFM slate, Matt Chambers’ debut “The Bike Thief,” starring Alec Secareanu (“God’s Personal Nation”) and Anamaria Marinca (“4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days”), was offered to Beijing Hugoeast Media for China, Beta Movie for Bulgaria, Discovery for former Yugoslavia and AV-Jet for Taiwan. A take care of Signature within the U.Okay. was closed in the beginning of the 12 months. Additional offers are in negotiations.

Lastly, Beta Cinema offered Maggie Peren’s “Groundhog Day” meets “My Finest Good friend’s Marriage ceremony” topsy-turvy romantic comedy “Howdy Once more – A Marriage ceremony A Day,” starring Alicia von Rittberg (“Ballon”) and Edin Hasanovic (“You Are Needed”), to France (ARP Choice), Spain (Alfa Footage), Latin Amercia (Nice Films), China (Pink Apollo) and CIS/Ukraine (Capella).

Beta Cinema’s Thorsten Ritter stated: “We’re fairly overwhelmed by the response to our movies and the numbers of gross sales that proved potential, even in these difficult instances, when distributors fall in love. We want to thank [Berlinale chiefs] Mariette Rissenbeeck and Carlo Chatrian for together with ‘I’m Your Man,’ and ‘Subsequent Door’ on this 12 months’s Competition, two distinctly accessible movies that may cross over to a large viewers. Additionally an enormous thanks to the EFM for making this digital occasion so environment friendly – and for offering cinema screenings the place potential. They have been a lot appreciated, too.”