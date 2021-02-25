Berlin EFM: Banjong Pisanthanakun Directing Thai Horror ‘The Medium’

High Thai director Banjong Pisanthanakun and Korean director-turned-producer Na Hong-jin (“The Chaser”) have teamed to create new Thai horror movie “The Medium.”

Now in post-production, “The Medium” is a horrifying story of a shaman’s inheritance within the Isan area of Thailand. However the goddess that seems to have taken possession of a member of the family seems not be as benevolent because it first seems.

The movie (aka “Rang-Zong”) was developed by Na with the backing of Korean studio Showbox. Native manufacturing is by Thailand’s GDH 559. Co-production is by Na’s firm Northern Cross, with the movie marking Na’s debut as a producer.

Worldwide rights are being dealt with by impartial gross sales agency Finecut, which can launch the movie at Berlin’s European Movie Market. Finecut beforehand dealt with two of Na’s earlier movies “The Chaser” and “The Wailing,” each of which premiered within the Cannes pageant’s official choice.

Pisanthanakun debuted with the supernatural pictures horror movie “Shutter” in 2004, co-directed with Parkpoom Wongpoom and starring Ananda Everingham, in 2004. It was subsequently remade in a number of languages, together with English, Tamil and Hindi. Pisanthanakun’s horror comedy romance “Pee Mak” holds the report as Thailand’s top-grossing movie of all time, having clocked up greater than ten million admissions.

GDH is one in every of Thailand’s most commercially profitable movie manufacturing corporations. Its current observe report consists of hit film “Unhealthy Genius” and its spin-off TV sequence adaptation.

Showbox may even be attending the digital version of the EFM below its personal banner, representing titles together with star-studded catastrophe thriller “Emergency Declaration,” catastrophe drama “Sinkhole” and fantasy drama “Our Season.”