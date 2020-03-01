Berlin Film Festival 2020: ‘There Is No Evil’ Wins Golden Bear

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof’s “There Is No Evil,” a drama in regards to the impression of capital punishment on society and the human situation, received the Golden Bear at this yr’s Berlin Film Festival on Saturday.

The seven-person competition jury, headed by Jeremy Irons, unfold the prizes far and extensive, with no single filmmaker dominating the awards.

American writer-director Eliza Hittman received the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for “By no means Not often Typically At all times,” a drama about teen being pregnant, whereas the Silver Bear for finest director went to South Korea’s Hong Sang Soo for his Seoul-set drama “The Girl Who Ran.”

Rasoulof, who’s unable to go away Iran on account of a journey ban, faces a one-year jail sentence for “spreading propaganda.” The filmmaker launched a press release on Friday expressing his sorrow at lacking the premiere of “There Is No Evil”: “I’m sorry that I will be unable to return to Berlin to observe the movie alongside the viewers; nevertheless, the proper to decide on between being current or absent on the competition is just not mine. Imposing such restrictions very clearly exposes the illiberal and despotic nature of the Iranian authorities.”

Whereas accepting the award, “There Is No Evil” producer Kaveh Farnam commented on the truth that the movie had resonated a lot in Berlin, including: “The story reminds us that there aren’t any partitions on this world that may cease the facility of creativeness, the facility of concepts, perception and love.”

Silver Bears for finest actress and actor went to Germany’s Paula Beer for her position in Christian Petzold’s Berlin-set love story “Undine” and Italy’s Elio Germano for Giorgio Diritti’s “Hidden Away,” a portrait of artist Antonio Ligabue.

Italian siblings Fabio and Damiano D’Innocenzo received the Silver Bear for finest screenplay for “Unhealthy Tales,” the Rome-set drama additionally they directed that follows a number of households over the course of a fateful summer season.

The Silver Bear for Excellent Inventive Contribution went to cinematographer Jürgen Jürges for his work on Ilya Khrzhanovskiy and Jekaterina Oertel’s Russian-language “Dau. Natasha,” whereas the newly minted Silver Bear 70th Berlinale went to “Delete Historical past” by Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern.

The Silver Bear 70th Berlinale changed the Alfred Bauer Prize following revelations earlier this yr that the award’s namesake and the Berlinale’s first director was way more intently affiliated with the Nazi Celebration than beforehand identified.

This yr marked the start of a brand new period for the competition below the brand new management staff of creative director Carlo Chatrian and govt director Mariette Rissenbeek. One among Chatrian’s essential adjustments to the official part was the introduction of the Encounters part this yr. The sidebar’s jury awarded the Encounters Award for finest movie to the U.S.-Swedish-Japanese-U.Okay. co-production “The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri within the Shiotani Basin)” by C.W. Winter and Anders Edström.

Austrian helmer Sandra Wollner’s sci-fi drama “The Bother With Being Born” took the Encounters Particular Jury Prize and Cristi Puiu’s “Malmkrog” received the part’s finest director prize. An Encounters particular point out went to “Isabella,” by Argentinean helmer Matias Piñeiro.

Cambodian director Rithy Panh’s “Irradiated,” about individuals who have survived the irradiation of struggle, picked up the fest’s documentary award.

Successful the First Characteristic Award was Colombian director Camilo Restrepo’s Encounters screener “Los conductos,” which is a couple of man on the run from a cult and attempting to take his destiny again into his personal fingers.

A First Characteristic Award particular point out went to Melanie Waelde’s German drama “Bare Animals,” likewise an Encounters title, which is about 5 younger individuals residing in a rural city.

Among the many prizes introduced within the Berlinale’s different sections forward of the principle awards ceremony was the Panorama Viewers Award for the very best function, which went to Srdan Golubović’s Serbian drama “Father,” a couple of man preventing in opposition to social companies for his youngsters. The Panorama Dokumente award went to David France’s “Welcome to Chechnya,” about activists who be a part of forces within the face of the systematic persecution of the LGBTQI group carried out by Chechen authorities.

In Perspektive Deutsches Kino, Janna Ji Wonders received the Compass Perspektive Award for her documentary “Walchensee Ceaselessly,” a generational take a look at the ladies in her household and the Summer season of Love. Natalija Yefimkina took the Heiner Carow Prize for her documentary, “Storage Individuals,” about communities in Russia’s inhospitable far north.

The Era 14plus Youth Jury awarded the Crystal Bear for finest movie to Atiq Rahimi’s “Our Woman of the Nile,” a 1973-set drama in regards to the college students of an elite Catholic college, and a particular point out to Rubika Shah’s U.Okay. music documentary “White Riot.”

The Era 14plus Worldwide Jury awarded its Grand Prix, endowed with €7,500 ($8,271), to Brazilian helmer Caru Alves de Souza’s “My Title Is Baghdad,” a couple of freedom-loving 17-year-old lady residing in São Paulo, with a particular point out for Nobuhiro Suwa’s “Voices within the Wind,” a couple of lady in Japan who travels to her house city the place her household perished within the catastrophic 2011 tsunami.

Within the lower-age Era Kplus sidebar, the Kids’s Jury awarded the Crystal Bear to Alexandre Rockwell’s U.S. movie “Candy Factor,” with particular mentions to John Sheedy’s Australian pic “H Is for Happiness.”

The Era Kplus Worldwide Jury introduced its Grand Prix, likewise endowed with €7,500, to Samuel Kishi Leopo’s Mexican drama “The Wolves,” with particular mentions to Maïmouna Doucouré’s French movie “Cuties” and Sol Berruezo Pichon-Rivière’s Argentinean work “Mamá, mamá, mama.”

The successful movies have been amongst some 340 that unspooled in all the competition’s varied sections this yr. With roughly half one million admissions and greater than 300,000 tickets offered, the Berlinale is without doubt one of the largest publicly attended movie festivals on this planet.

The begin of this yr’s Berlinale was marred by tragedy following a taking pictures within the western German metropolis of Hanau that left 11 lifeless. A minute of silence was held for the victims throughout the opening night time’s proceedings.

The competition additionally confronted some unavoidable issues, not least of which was the palpable anxiousness over the looming Coronavirus menace, which ensured hand sanitizer provides have been rapidly depleted in drugstores close to the Potsdamer Platz competition heart.

On Thursday, forward of the Berlinale Gala Particular premiere of Johannes Naber’s initially titled “Curveball,” impressed by the true story of how the work of the German intelligence service led to the Iraq Conflict, the competition introduced, with nor additional elaboration, that the movie would display screen untitled on account of an interim injunction associated to a title dispute.

See the complete checklist of winners beneath.

Golden Bear for Greatest Film: “There Is No Evil,” Mohammad Rasoulof

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize: “By no means Not often Typically At all times,” Eliza Hittman

Silver Bear for Greatest Director: Hong Sang Soo, “The Girl Who Ran”

Silver Bear for Greatest Actress: Paula Beer, “Undine”

Silver Bear for Greatest Actor: Elio Germano, “Hidden Away”

Silver Bear for Greatest Screenplay: “Unhealthy Tales,” the D’Innocenzo Brothers

Silver Bear 70th Berlinale: “Delete Historical past,” Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern

Silver Bear for Excellent Inventive Contribution, Costume or Set Design: “Dau. Natasha,” Jürgen Jürges

Berlinale Glashütte Unique – Documentary Prize: “Irradiated,” Rithy Panh

Greatest First Characteristic: “Los conductos,” Camilo Restrepo

Golden Bear for Greatest Quick Film: “T,” Keisha Rae Witherspoon

Silver Bear for Quick Film Jury Prize: “Filipiñana,” Rafael Manuel

Audi Quick Film Award: “Genius Loci,” Adrien Mérigeau