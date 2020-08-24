Berlin Film Festival to Adopt Gender-Neutral Performance Awards

The Berlin Intl. Film Festival has determined that its efficiency awards will probably be gender-neutral for subsequent 12 months’s version. The occasion’s administration additionally introduced that its 71st version, working Feb. 11-21, will probably be a bodily occasion, though a hybrid mannequin is deliberate for the European Film Market, which runs Feb. 11-18 in Berlin.

As a substitute of awards for the very best actor and actress, Silver Bears will probably be awarded for finest main efficiency and finest supporting efficiency, the pageant stated Monday.

“We imagine that not separating the awards within the performing area in accordance to gender contains a sign for a extra gender-sensitive consciousness within the movie trade,” pageant administrators Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian stated in a joint assertion.

At this 12 months’s pageant, Paula Beer received finest actress for “Undine,” and finest actor went to Elio Germano for “Hidden Away.”

The fest chiefs additionally revealed that the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize, which was suspended due to revelations in regards to the half performed by the primary Berlinale director, Alfred Bauer, throughout the Nazi period, will not be awarded. A brand new award, the Silver Bear Jury Prize, will probably be launched.

The worldwide jury will award eight prizes for movies in the primary competitors part: Golden Bear for finest movie (awarded to the movie’s producers), Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize, Silver Bear for director, Silver Bear Jury Prize, Silver Bear for main efficiency, Silver Bear for supporting efficiency, Silver Bear for screenplay, and Silver Bear for excellent creative contribution.

Commenting on the choice to stage a bodily occasion, the pageant bosses stated: “Festivals and markets are locations of encounter and communication. This is applicable to the general public in addition to to the trade. We see an vital and distinctive characteristic of festivals of their full of life relationship with the viewers. In occasions of the corona pandemic, it has turn out to be even clearer that we nonetheless require analogue expertise areas within the cultural realm.”

The pageant additionally introduced Monday that the Era part will solely present feature-length movies with a working time of at the very least 60 minutes – and no brief movies – in its Era Kplus and Era 14plus competitors packages.

Full particulars on the adjustments to the pageant’s construction and programming, together with the variety of invited movies, will probably be determined “by the pageant administration throughout the coming weeks,” the pageant stated. Registration for movies begins on Sept. 1, when the rules will probably be posted on the pageant web site.