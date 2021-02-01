Berlin Film Festival Unveils International Jury for 71st Edition

The Berlin Film Festival has unveiled the International Jury for its 71st version. All of the jury members are winners of Berlin’s Golden Bear for greatest movie.

The jury will comprise Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, Israeli director Nadav Lapid, Romania director Adina Pintilie, Hungary director Ildikó Enyedi, Italian director Gianfranco Rosi and Bosnian director Jasmila Žbanić. There can be no jury president this yr. The jury will view the competitors movies in a movie show in Berlin.

Rasoulof gained the Golden Bear for “There Is No Evil” in 2020; Lapid for “Synonyms” in 2019; Pintilie for “Contact Me Not” in 2018; Enyedi for “On Physique and Soul” in 2017; Rosi for “Hearth at Sea” in 2016; and Žbanić for “Grbavica” in 2006.

Inventive director Carlo Chatrian stated: “I’m completely satisfied and honored that six filmmakers I like an excellent deal have enthusiastically accepted our invitation to participate on this distinctive version. They categorical not solely other ways of creating uncompromising movies and creating daring tales but in addition they symbolize part of the historical past of the Berlinale. On this second in time, it’s significant and an excellent signal of hope that the Golden Bear winners can be in Berlin watching movies in a theater and discovering a method to assist their colleagues.”

As beforehand introduced, the competition will happen in two phases this yr, because of the pandemic. Its “Business Occasion” will run in a digital format from March 1-5. Moreover, the “Business Occasion” will current the movie choice from the competition sections to business professionals and the accredited press. From June 9-20, the competition will maintain bodily screenings for the general public, with the filmmakers attending, in what’s billed as a “Summer season Particular.”

Juries will determine on the prizes from the Competitors, Berlinale Shorts, Encounters and Era sections, and announce the award-winners through the “Business Occasion.” The award ceremony will happen in entrance of an viewers on the “Summer season Particular” in June.

“With the Summer season Particular, we want to create the longed-for competition environment for the viewers. Movies from all Berlinale sections can be proven at round 10 venues in Berlin,” commented Berlinale government director Mariette Rissenbeek.

Chatrian and the assorted competition part heads will publish their movie picks from Feb. 8-11. On Feb. 8, the Retrospective and Era lineups can be introduced; adopted by Berlinale Shorts, Discussion board and Discussion board Expanded on Feb. 9; Encounters, Panorama and Perspektive Deutsches Kino on Feb. 10; and Competitors and Berlinale Particular on Feb. 11. The number of the Berlinale Collection has already been introduced.

On Feb. 11, Chatrian and Rissenbeek will maintain a video presentation at 11 a.m. CET to current this yr’s competition format.