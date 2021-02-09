Berlin Film Festival Unveils Lineup of Short Films

The Berlin Film Festival has unveiled the lineup of 20 shorts from 17 international locations which is able to compete for the Golden and Silver Bear awards for brief movies.

The competition mentioned the movies “daringly confront the current and rewrite the previous,” whereas imagining “a brand new tomorrow” in many various methods. “There’s longing to know and to be understood (working) by the choice,” mentioned the fest.

Among the many movies chosen, some discover colonial historical past, corresponding to “Motorcyclist’s Happiness Received’t Match Into His Go well with,” “Unusual Object,” “One Hundred Steps;” others sort out political violence, corresponding to “Worldwide Daybreak Refrain Day,” and right-wing terror, like “Your Avenue.”

“A Love Track in Spanish” and “My Uncle Tudor,” in the meantime, confront trauma inside individuals and their households. “Vadim on a Stroll,” “Glittering Barbieblood,” “One Thousand and One Makes an attempt to Be an Ocean” have a look at society; or “Rehearsal” seems to be at establishments.

Some of the extra philosophical and religious movies embrace “Zonder Meer” and “Easter Eggs,” “Younger Hearts,” “Day Is Carried out,” “The Males Who Wait” and “Extra Happiness,” in addition to “A Current Mild,” “Blastogenese X,” and “Window.”

“Artwork, and movie particularly, permits us to see the world by completely different eyes. It helps us to expertise actuality by another person’s notion, to rethink it and to seek out our place inside it,” mentioned Anna Henckel-Donnersmarck, head of Berlinale Shorts. “On the similar time, it requires a sounding board, an viewers, in order that what is claimed can discover its echo and proceed to reverberate,” added Henckel-Donnersmarck.

A world jury of three will vote for the Golden and Silver Bear awards which is able to introduced in the course of the on-line Trade Occasion in early March. The award ceremony will happen in entrance of a stay viewers in the course of the Berlinale Summer time Particular in June.

Right here is the lineup of shorts:

“Motorcyclist’s Happiness Received’t Match Into His Go well with,” Gabriel Herrera

“The Males Who Wait,” Truong Minh Quý

“Blastogenese X,” Conrad Veit, Charlotte Maria Kätzl

“Your Avenue,” Güzin Kar

“Easter Eggs,” Nicolas Keppens

“Glittering Barbieblood,” Ulu Braun

“Worldwide Daybreak Refrain Day,” John Greyson

“A Love Track in Spanish,” Ana Elena Tejera

“A Current Mild,” Diogo Costa Amarante

“Extra Happiness,” Livia Huang

“My Uncle Tudor,” Olga Lucovnicova

“One Hundred Steps,” Bárbara Wagner, Benjamin de Burca

“One Thousand and One Makes an attempt to Be an Ocean,” Wang Yuyan

“Rehearsal,” Michael Omonua

“Younger Hearts,” Émilie Vandenameele

“Unusual Object,” Miranda Pennell

“Vadim on a Stroll,” Sasha Svirsky

“Window,” by Edgar Jorge Baralt

“Day Is Carried out,” Zhang Dalei

“Zonder Meer,” Meltse Van Coillie