Berlin Gala Film ‘Time To Hunt’ Abandons Theatrical Release, Heads to Netflix

“Time to Hunt,” the Korean motion thriller that had its world premiere final month as a gala screening on the Berlin Film Pageant, has given up its theatrical launch plans. As an alternative, it is going to be launched by streaming big Netflix in mid-April.

The transfer has not sat simply with Contents Panda, the Korean gross sales firm which had pre-sold the movie to greater than 30 abroad distributors. “Contents Panda will take authorized motion with (producer) Little Massive Footage to reduce the worldwide injury that shall be brought on by this case,” Contents Panda stated in a press release despatched to Selection.

The movie was directed by Yoon Sung-hyun (“Bleak Evening”) and tells a revenge story of 4 no-hopers in a dystopian close to future who decide the unsuitable goal to rob. It pulls collectively a solid of rising star kids together with Lee Je-hoon, Ahn Jae-hong, Choi Woo-shik, Park Jeong-min and Park Hae-soo.

The movie’s deliberate Korean business launch shortly after its Berlin debut was repeatedly delayed by the disruption to cinemagoing within the nation brought on by the unfold of the coronavirus. Little Massive Footage, which was the movie’s principal financier and its native distributor, took the choice to go straight to on-line as a substitute.

“After an extended wait, we’re happy to announce that we now have determined to concurrently launch “Time to Hunt” to 190 nations all over the world by Netflix. With the hazard of the Covid-19 virus persevering with to unfold and the worldwide outbreak persevering with, we determined to make this choice within the hope that it could be the best and a approach to introduce our work to extra audiences. ” The corporate stated that the movie can be launched solely by Netflix, from April 10, 2020, with 29 sub-titled language variations.

“Contents Panda signed a world gross sales rights settlement with Little Massive Footage as of January 24, 2019 and have been executing our duties for over a 12 months. We’ve made the document of pre-sales in over 30 nations, and was taking a look at concluding agreements with (distributors in an additional) 70 nations. Moreover, we efficiently launched ‘Time to Hunt’ worldwide on the Berlinale,” Content material Panda stated in its assertion. “It might have been attainable for Littlebig Footage to talk about such a call upfront, and provide you with an alternate answer, resembling dividing the theatrical launch and streaming territories, or discovering the very best timing for worldwide launch. This can be a severe situation that may lead to worldwide disputes, because it ignores the respectable rights secured by international movie corporations.”

Little Massive Footage had a prepared reply. “We’ve been in contact with Contents Panda to ask for co-operation for the previous two weeks. We have been going to supply them the utmost compensation that’s reasonably priced from our finish, and requested Contents Panda to convey the identical message to the movie’s international consumers. (Contents Panda) nonetheless, stored refusing to compromise and we had no different approach than to unilaterally notify expiration of the contract. For a gross sales company it is perhaps a small loss, however for us it’s a matter of life and demise,” Kwon Ji-won, head of Little Massive Footage instructed Selection by e mail. “We hope to attain a peaceable settlement however in case that isn’t attainable, we can’t however go to regulation. If we’re sued, we additionally plan to take authorized motion.”

Sonia Kil in Seoul additionally contributed to this report.