Berlin Golden Bear Winner Mohammad Rasoulof Summoned to Serve Jail Sentence in Iran

Iranian movie director Mohammad Rasoulof has been summoned to serve a jail sentence in Iran, three days after his movie “There isn’t any Evil” received the Berlin Movie Pageant’s Golden Bear, in accordance to his lawyer and a report by London-based Iran Worldwide TV.

The dissident director’s lawyer Nasser Zarafshan instructed The Related Press that Rasoulof on Wednesday obtained a textual content message summoning him to serve a one-year jail sentence. He added that Rasoulof is not going to flip himself into authorities, and can as an alternative file an attraction.

Rasoulof is considered one of his nation’s most distinguished administrators, although none of his movies have screened in Iran, the place they’re banned.

In 2011, the 12 months he received two prizes at Cannes along with his censorship-themed “Goodbye,” Rasoulof was sentenced with fellow director Jafar Panahi to six years in jail and a 20-year ban on filmmaking for alleged anti-regime propaganda.

His sentence was later suspended and he was launched on bail. In 2017, Iranian authorities confiscated Rasoulof’s passport upon his return from the Telluride Movie Pageant the place his “A Man of Integrity,” about corruption and injustice in Iran had screened.

Prior to the Berlin Movie Pageant, the director instructed Selection in an interview that whereas capturing the movie he obtained a textual content message “that knowledgeable me that the attraction confirmed the sentence,” including that he was “nonetheless ready for an additional textual content to inform me (about when) this sentence goes to be executed.”

Rasoulof was not allowed by Iranian authorities to attend Berlin. The director’s daughter, Baran Rasoulof, who stars in “There isn’t any Evil,” on Saturday accepted the fest’s prime prize on her father’s behalf.

There was no instant Iranian state media report about Rasoulof’s summons to serve jail time.

Talking to Selection about his newest movie, which consists of 4 tales that take care of the usage of the dying penalty in Iran and are extra usually about disobedience and freedom Rasoulof stated: “Whenever you resist towards an influence – what’s the duty that you simply take? Do you are taking duty on your personal resistance, for saying no?”

“And what’s the value that you’ve to pay for that? If I take my very own instance, I can say that by resisting…I’ve disadvantaged myself of many features of life, however I’m glad that I’m resisting.”