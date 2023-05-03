Berlin Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Following Netflix’s announcement that Pedro Alonso’s character would have his own Money Heist spinoff, information on the cast and a possible release date has been made public.

Money Heist, a Spanish crime thriller that was first produced by Antena 3 but moving to Netflix, follows a gang of thieves as they attempt to loot the Royal Mint of Spain.

Even though The Professor had been the heist’s mastermind, he did choose Andrés de Fonollosa, his half-brother, to be the robbery’s leader.

However, the plan travelled awry due to unanticipated events, and several key characters—including Berln—ended up dying.

Since Berlin is a sequel of Lex Pina’s most well-known series, “Money Heist,” it has been eagerly anticipated.

Netflix streaming In addition to having a sizable fan base, Money Heist boasts a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Berlin is a made-up character in Money Heist who is portrayed by Pedro Alonso.

Money Heist on Netflix has finally come to an end after five suspenseful seasons that were consumed by viewers all around the globe, but one Bella Ciao gang member will return in a future spin-off series.

In a psyche-titled solo series, Pedro Alonso will return to his role as sociopath Berlin. The actor thanked the audience for keeping the programme alive after Spanish network Antena 3 first decided to terminate it.

Although the show’s setting hasn’t been revealed just yet, it makes sense that it will take place before the attack on the Royal Mint given that Berlin gave his life at the conclusion of that thrilling heist.

Since then, the protagonist has continued to play a significant role in the programme via flashbacks, with the final season five plot involving his troubled marriage to Tatiana and estranged son Rafael.

Regarding the spin-off, Alonso exclaimed, “I’m so happy about it.” “I am really appreciative of being able to communicate with individuals all around the globe, get so much love, and have such a special experience.

“We entered this series by taking a risk, and we have walked away triumphant ever since. You supporters are our partners, and we appreciate that.

Because Berlin, also known as Andrés de Fonollosa, is one of the series’ most beloved characters and is portrayed by Pedro Alonso, this has sparked a lot of discussion.

For the series’ outstanding character development over its five seasons, the writing has garnered a lot of praise. Netflix released a small teaser on February 7 that offered us a taste of what to expect.

Berlin Release Date

Filming for the brand-new programme started on October 3, 2022 in Paris and are going to continue for a few months in Madrid.

The audience is anticipating the performance and is curious to learn more about Berlin. Therefore, we are here to give you all the relevant facts about Berlin.

We are delighted to let you know that Netflix, a streaming service, has already announced that Berlin will be published in 2023. They haven’t yet provided a precise release date for Berlin, however.

Berlin Cast

The spinoff series “Berlin” already has Pedro Alonso, aka Berlin, confirmed. In the prequel series, Pedro Alonso will make a comeback to reprise his part.

Michelle Jenner as Keila, Begoa Vargas as Cameron, Julio Pea as Roi, Tristan Ulloa as Damián, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce are among the characters that Netflix has also introduced through a video.

Berlin Trailer

Berlin Plot

It is undoubtedly based on the Money Heist persona Berlin, also known as Andres de Fonollosa, given the title along with everything other indications.

Despite the fact that Season 5 of Money Heist highlighted Berlin’s past, there are still many aspects about him that the public is unaware of.

It has been said by the character, who had five wives, that he believed for love five different times throughout each of his television marriages.

Berlin is The Professor’s brother, therefore it’s possible that the programme may focus on their formative years.

However, no details are available regarding their father’s passing or how he came to know Palermo, Marsella, or Bogota.

This episode may cover the character’s theft of 434 diamonds during the Berlin Heist on the Champs Elysees in Paris. It’s possible that the programme may highlight his struggle with Helmer myopathy.

Since the show has been confirmed after much discussion, the likelihood that viewers will enjoy it is very high.

One of the most watched programmes on the internet, Money Heist, sadly inspired several actual heists.

However, it should be pointed out that it succeeded in attracting a sizable audience to Netflix, boosting the acceptance of the streaming service.

Because Money Heist had been such a big success and because the news that Season 6 was going to be the series’ final season devastated fans, they will have another chance to discover the Money Heist universe in the coming spin-off.

The characters in Money Heist rose to fame among viewers after receiving a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 94%.

We are unable to comment on Berlin’s future since everything will be determined after the Netflix series debuts.

In case you forgot, Berlin died very definitively at the conclusion of Money Heist’s first season, and it would have been difficult for her to return without destroying the audience’s assumption of disbelief.

Because of this, it is quite possible that this Berlin series will take place in a similar time period as the flashback storyline in Money theft season five, i.e., a few years before to The Professor’s game-changing theft of Spain’s Royal Mint.

Beyond that, it’s difficult to tell with any certainty what the series will be on at this point, although we anticipate that bizarre heists will somehow figure into the plot.

The storyline of this future series is still mostly unknown. As far as we can tell from the narrative, Berlin, who holds the title of Europe’s greatest thief, is the subject of the television series.

He has a spotless history of robbing other people. He is organising his next robbery with the help of his crew, which includes Keila, Cameron, Damien, Roi, and Bruce.