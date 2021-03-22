Berlinale Prizewinning The Girl and the Spider Finds U.S Distribution

Cinema Guild has acquired North American rights to Ramon Zürcher and Silvan Zürcher’s “The Girl and the Spider,” which world premiered at the Berlinale in the Encounters part, and gained finest director.

“The Girl and the Spider” was co-written and directed by Ramon Zürcher, and written and produced by Silvan Zürcher. It marks the Swiss brothers’ follow-up to their critically acclaimed function debut “The Unusual Little Cat,” which gained the FIPRESCI prize at Berlin in 2013.

Like “The Unusual Little Cat,” “The Girl and the Spider” explores human togetherness, the want for closeness and the ache of separation via the story of two roommates. The movie revolves round Lisa (Liliane Amuat), who’s transferring out of the house she shared with Mara (Henriette Confurius), and is ready inside the two residences, the one Lisa and Mara shared and the new one Lisa is transferring into.

“We had excessive hopes for the Zürcher brothers’ follow-up to their first function and ‘The Girl and the Spider’ defied our expectations because it exceeded them,” mentioned Cinema Guild president Peter Kelly.

“Ramon and Silvan are formidable filmmaking abilities and we’re wanting ahead to sharing their unbelievable movie with audiences,” mentioned Kelly.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Kelly of Cinema Guild with Sebastien Chesneau of Cercamon, which represents “The Girl and the Spider” in worldwide markets.

Cinema Guild focuses on world cinema, impartial movies and documentaries. The firm’s slate of upcoming releases embody Kazik Radwanski’s “Anne at 13,000 ft,” Hong Sangsoo’s “The Girl Who Ran” and Matías Piñeiro’s “Isabella.” Current releases embody Bas Devos’ “Ghost Tropic.”