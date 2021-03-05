Berlinale’s Golden Bear Goes to ‘Unhealthy Luck Banging or Loony Porn’

Romanian director Radu Jude’s irreverent modern satire “Unhealthy Luck Banging or Loony Porn” has gained the Berlin Movie Pageant’s Golden Bear for finest movie.

The jury mentioned the movie has that “uncommon and important high quality of an enduring artwork work. It captures on display screen the very content material and essence, the thoughts and physique, the values and the uncooked flesh of our current second in time. Of this very second of human existence.”

Hungary’s Dénes Nagy gained the Silver Bear for finest director for World Conflict II drama “Pure Gentle.” The jury mentioned of the movie: “Appalling and superbly shot, mesmerising pictures, outstanding course and a masterful management of each facet of the craft of filmmaking, a narration that transcends its historic context. A portrait of warfare by which the observant gaze of the director reminds us once more of the necessity to select between passivity and taking particular person duty.”

The Silver Bear grand jury prize was gained by Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy,” whereas the Silver Bear jury prize went to Maria Speth’s “Mr Bachmann and His Class.”

The Silver Bear for main efficiency went to Maren Eggert in “I’m Your Man” by Maria Schrader, and the Silver Bear for supporting efficiency was gained by Lilla Kizlinger in “Forest – I See You In every single place” by Bence Fliegauf.

Hong Sangsoo gained the Silver Bear for screenplay for “Introduction.”

The Silver Bear for excellent creative contribution went to Yibrán Asuad for the modifying of “A Cop Film,” directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios.

The worldwide jury, made up of former Golden Bear winners, was comprised of Mohammad Rasoulof from Iran, Nadav Lapid from Israel, Adina Pintilie from Romania, Ildikó Enyedi from Hungary, Gianfranco Rosi from Italy and Jasmila Žbanić from Jasmila Zbanic from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The hybrid pageant and the accompanying European Movie Market, which occurred March 1-5, was business centered. An viewers going through pageant will happen June 9-20, pandemic allowing.

Berlinale 2021: The Award Winners of the Competitors

Golden Bear for Movie: “Unhealthy Luck Banging or Loony Porn” by Radu Jude

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize: “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Silver Bear Jury Prize: “Mr Bachmann and His Class” by Maria Speth

Silver Bear for Director: Dénes Nagy for “Pure Gentle”

Silver Bear for Main Efficiency: Maren Eggert in “I’m Your Man” by Maria Schrader

Silver Bear for Supporting Efficiency: Lilla Kizlinger in “Forest – I See You In every single place” by Bence Fliegauf

Silver Bear for Screenplay: Hong Sangsoo for “Introduction” by Hong Sangsoo

Silver Bear for Excellent Creative Contribution: Yibrán Asuad for the modifying of “A Cop Film” by Alonso Ruizpalacios

Berlinale 2021: Awards of the Encounters Part

Finest Movie: “We” by Alice Diop

Particular Jury Award: “Style” by Lê Bảo

Finest Director (ex-aequo): “The Woman and the Spider” by Ramon Zürcher, Silvan Zürcher

Finest Director (ex-aequo): “Social Hygiene” by Denis Côté

Particular Point out: “Rock Backside Riser” by Fern Silva