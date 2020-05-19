Berlin’s EFM Head Matthijs Wouter Knol Steps Down – Variety

Matthijs Wouter Knol, the pinnacle of the European Movie Market that runs alongside the Berlin Movie Competition, is stepping down after 12 years with the fest. He’ll subsequent be answerable for the European Movie Academy, the org governing the European Movie Awards, beginning on Jan. 1.

Throughout his lengthy tenure on the Berlin Movie Competition, Knol served as this system supervisor of Berlinale Skills from 2008 to 2014, and was then appointed director of the Berlinale’s European Movie Market, taking up from Beki Probst, in June 2014.

“With nice success, Matthijs cast forward with the strategic growth of the European Movie Market and developed it into probably the most vital industrial platforms within the audiovisual business,” mentioned Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, the brand new Berlinale director duo.

“We’re grateful for his nice dedication, and congratulate him on the brand new skilled problem. We want Matthijs all one of the best and look ahead to persevering with the change with him in his new place,” added the pair.

Knol mentioned his time on the Berlinale was “a incredible and an extremely enriching expertise…particularly the Berlinale Skills after which the EFM, over the previous 12 years.”

“I depart the pageant with a variety of good recollections. I want to thank everybody within the pageant administration for his or her religion in me, and I’m happy that the longer term will supply new alternatives to proceed working collectively,” mentioned Knol.

Knol, who was born within the Netherlands, beforehand labored for the Worldwide Documentary Movie Competition Amsterdam (IDFA) on the co-production and gross sales markets, and headed the IDFAcademy coaching program the place he launched the IDFAcademy Summer season Faculty.

Wouter Knol will depart his place on the EFM on Oct. 31. The pageant’s administration has not but selected his succession.