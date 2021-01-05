Berlin’s Terri Nunn Apologizes for Playing Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Gig

After coming below continuous fireplace within the 4 days since she performed the New 12 months’s Eve celebration at Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, as the opposite performers that night time have, Terri Nunn of the group Berlin has issued an apology for the controversial gig, saying she didn’t know it might be perceived as taking a political stand, and expressing shock on the lack of COVID protocols on the resort.

“I’m really sorry I carried out at Mar-a-Lago and wouldn’t have achieved so if I’d identified what I realized whereas I used to be there,” Nunn wrote in a social media assertion posted below Berlin’s Fb account. “My objective in performing was to not help a political celebration. I see now that that’s not the way in which it appeared and I’m apologetic for that as effectively.”

Nunn contended that she was taken without warning by the absence of masks and social distancing on the celebration, at which Taylor Dayne, Vanilla Ice and the touring version of the Seashore Boys additionally carried out.

“The contract said it was a small Covid-safe occasion for the members of Mar-a-Lago,” she continued. “Sadly it was not Covid-safe anyplace in Florida. I had no concept masks and social distancing weren’t required. I assumed I used to be present on all Covid information in every single place, however clearly I used to be not. I used to be shocked by Florida and Mar-a-Lago’s lack of regard for the pandemic, and if I’d identified I might by no means have gone. As soon as I fulfilled my contractual obligation, I left the occasion as rapidly as I may. It’s a mistake I remorse. I took a Covid 19 take a look at yesterday and examined unfavourable.”

Nunn closed her assertion by acknowledging that many within the Berlin fan base took her look as a betrayal of their values, particularly some within the homosexual neighborhood who’ve grow to be followers because of her frequent appearances at Pleasure festivals.

“My apologies to these within the LGBTQ neighborhood who thought my efficiency was a press release in opposition to them,” she wrote. “I’ve been and at all times shall be totally supportive.”

One in all Nunn’s former cohorts in Berlin, cofounder David Diamond, had already issued a press release on Twitter alerting followers that her efficiency was formally a solo present and he was not concerned.

“A lot of information shops have reported that ‘Berlin’ performed Mar-a-Lago for NYE,” Diamond tweeted. “I wish to clarify that I used to be not at this present, nor did I ever plan to attend. I spent the night at my residence in Truckee.”

The Mike Love-led Seashore Boys, Vanilla Ice and Dayne have additionally come below related fireplace for the final 4 days, however none have expressed remorse over their participation within the maskless occasion. The president was presupposed to preside over the festivities, however opted to return to the White Home as his struggle to overturn the election intensified; different relations, included Trump’s kids, held court docket in his absence. Pictures and movies from the occasion present attendees posing and reveling as if it have been a New 12 months’s Eve like some other.

A lot of information shops have reported that “Berlin” performed Mar-a-Lago for NYE. I wish to clarify that I used to be not at this present, nor did I ever plan to attend. I spent the night at my residence in #Truckee. Pleased new yr everybody! -David — David Diamond (@DAMSurvival) January 2, 2021

Nunn had come below assault on Twitter from followers demanding an evidence, and likewise had grow to be the supply of jokes from detractors questioning whether or not “Take My Breath Away” counted as an ironic alternative for an unmasked occasion amid the pandemic.

Dayne, for her half, had tweeted after which deleted her personal assertion earlier. Screenshots present that Dayne wrote, “I’m saddened by all this. I’ve a 30-year profession that (contains) many various friendships. And I attempt to keep non political and non judgmental and never preach. I sing from my coronary heart purely and from Supply (sic). I want for all to be who they should be… and discover their method.”

Love’s licensed model of the Seashore Boys beforehand performed a profit for Trump within the days main as much as the November election, and has a longstanding affiliation with the president, so any related apologies are unlikely to come back from these quarters. Vanilla Ice’s solely substantial tweet for the reason that controversy erupted has been to publish, “Evil Knievel broke each bone in his physique and nonetheless lived until his 90s,” though it wasn’t clear whether or not this constituted his assertion on COVID risks.