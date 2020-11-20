Berlin’s Weltfilm Joins Martindecho on Martín Gutierrez’s ‘Novice’

Producer-director Kristina Konrad’s Berlin-based Weltfilm has boarded “Novice,” the characteristic debut of Spaniard Martin Gutiérrez which gained the highest Malaga Pageant Prize for greatest Spanish movie at this Spring’s Malaga WIP pix in publish competitors.

Konrad, one of many jury members for Spanish titles at Malaga WIP, together with Berlin Panorama director Paz Lázaro and Gijón Movie Pageant programer Ricardo Apilánez, signed as much as co-produce “Novice” after the Malaga WIP showcase.

Written by Gutierrez, “Novice” additionally gained the Abycine Prize from Spain’s Albacete Unbiased Movie Pageant and shared the FIDBA Award, granted by the Buenos Aires Worldwide Documentary Movie Pageant, with Marta Lallana’s “Muyeres.”

Novice

Courtesy of Martiecho Movies

Described as an gesture of intimate love and justice in the direction of the individuals and locations that counsel residence for the director, “Novice” exhibits how time goes by at various speeds as perceived by totally different individuals within the village Gutierrez grew up in, Echo, nestling in a deep valley within the excessive Pyrenees close to to the border with France.

“Three tales in the identical state of affairs, my village of Echo, however seen from totally different views,” Gutiérrez instructed Selection, “Novice” turns in a single half on the love story lived out within the village by his grandparents. A strongly private movie, it’s interlaced by fragments of a narrative a couple of suicidal man who provides away his possessions earlier than taking his life, and a 3rd story taking within the manufacturing of Jacques Audiard’s newest film “The Sisters Brothers,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, which lensed round Echo.

“One story is pure narrative, one other half fiction, the third is Audiard’s shoot, in a spot they don’t know in any respect,” Gutiérrez instructed Selection.

Mixing three tales, “Novice” and an intimate sense which approximates at occasions to a house film of family members shot with an previous digicam. Gutierrez in actual fact used a brace of cameras and codecs – Betacam, VHS, Super8, 16mm and 35mm; – to interrupt the sense of time within the movie including a particular really feel to the footage.

An alum of Cuba’s San Antonio de los Baños movie faculty (EICTV) and Digital Artwork in Barcelona, Gutierrez created the Barcelona-based Martindecho Movies to make “Novice.”