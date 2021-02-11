Berlin’s ‘Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy’ Nabbed By M-Appeal

M-Appeal has taken world distribution rights to Japanese filmmaker Ryūsuke Hamaguchi’s “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy,” which has its world premiere In Competitors on the Berlin Movie Competition. Selection has been given unique entry to the trailer.

The movie accommodates three tales, which share the theme of “coincidence and creativeness,” the director mentioned. “Please take pleasure in being shocked by the unexpectedness of the world.”

In episode one, Meiko realizes that the person her finest good friend has talked about as “hitting on her” is her ex-boyfriend. In episode two, a scholar who did not graduate plots to wreck her professor’s popularity. In episode three, a girl meets a former classmate, and they share the emotions they’ve harbored of their hearts.

In a press release, M-Appeal mentioned: “In a really auteur however on the identical time accessible manner, Ryûsuke playfully tells us about common subjects by coincidences occurring within the lives of girls in love.”

The movie’s producer was Satoshi Takata for Neopa and Fictive.

Hamaguchi made his competition debut in 2008 with “Ardour” at San Sebastian and Tokyo FILMeX. His movies have additionally included “The Depths” (2010), the documentary sequence “Tohoku Trilogy,” co-directed by Ko Sakai (2011-2013), and “Pleased Hour,” which was awarded a particular point out for script and finest actress at Locarno in 2015.

“Asako I & II” was chosen for competitors on the Cannes Movie Competition in 2018. Hamaguchi was the screenwriter on Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s “Spouse of a Spy,” which received the Silver Lion on the 2020 Venice Movie Competition.