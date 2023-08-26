Bernie Marsden, The Guitarist For Whitesnake, Died At The Age Of 72:

On Friday, Marsden’s director, Alec Leslie, said that the story was true. A message from the musician’s family was posted on his official website.

It said that Marsden “died peacefully upon Thursday evening alongside his wife Fran and daughters Charlotte and Olivia by his side.” Bernie’s love of music never went away, and he wrote and recorded new songs till the end.

Until the end, he was still creating and recording new songs.” Marsden is one of the best rock and blues musicians in the UK.

He wrote or co-wrote many of Whitesnake’s hits, such as Fool for Your Loving, She’s a Woman, Walking within the Shadow of the Blues, Trouble, as well as Here I Go Again, which topped the charts around the world.

Marsden’s Career Began In 1972 When He Joined The Rock Band UFO:

Marsden was born in Buckingham, England, in 1951. In 1972, he joined the rock band UFO. After playing in a few bands and starting a short-lived group called Paice Ashton Lord with ex Deep Purple players, Marsden started Whitesnake in London in 1978 with former Deep Purple singer David Coverdale as well as guitarist Micky Moody.

From Snakebite in 1978 to Saints & Sinners in 1982, Marsden played upon the first EP, five records, and a live album. He also released a couple solo albums throughout that time: And About Time Too (1979) as well as Look at Me Now (1981).

Marsden was renowned for his large and highly sought-after private collection of more than 200 guitars. In June, he briefly put up for sale one of his gems, a 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standards called “The Beast,” with a price tag of more than $1.3 million.

In A Post On X On Friday, Coverdale Pays Homage To His Former Bandmate:

In a post on X on Friday, Coverdale praised the former member of his band. “I just woke up to the terrible news that my old friend as well as former Snake Bernie Marsden has died,” Coverdale wrote.

“I’m thinking of and praying for his family, friends, as well as fans. I was lucky to know to share the stage with such a funny and talented man.”

Within an Instagram post, Glenn Hughes, who used to sing with Deep Purple as well as Black Sabbath, named Marsden “a good, compassionate individual.

After leaving Whitesnake, Marsden started the band Alaska. They put out two records in the 1980s, but in the years that followed, Marsden mostly focused on his solo work.

In 2021, he put out the records “Kings,” which was an ode to the great blues musicians Albert King, Freddie King, as well as B.B. King, and “Chess.”

Then, the year before, he put out “Trios. And at the beginning of 2017, Marsden released “Where’s My Guitar? The Story of British Rock & Roll from the Inside.”

Some Of The Biggest Names In Guitar Gave Him Gear With Their Names On It:

Fans and other players respected Marsden as a player. During his career, some of the biggest names in the guitar business, like Marshall, PRS, and Gibson, gave him signature gear. He also worked with people like Paul McCartney, Gary Moore, as well as Joe Bonamassa, to name a few.

When Marsden Had Surgery And Got Sick With Acute Dehydration, He Had Health Problems:

Robert Plant, Paul Weller, Jon Lord, Ringo Starr, Rory Gallagher, Jack Bruce, as well as Warren Haynes are among the famous people who have worked with the guitarist.

Marsden had health problems last year when he went in for surgery and got sick with severe dehydration. Marsden was disappointed that he couldn’t play at the Firestorm Rock Festival within Manchester, England, because of the problem. This shows how much Bernie loves playing the guitar.