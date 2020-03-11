Bernie Sanders Acknowledges He Is Trailing but Vows to Fight On

Sen. Bernie Sanders acknowledged on Wednesday that he’s trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, but stated he’ll keep within the race and can debate Biden on Sunday.

Sanders additionally acknowledged that he’s struggling to persuade voters that he’s the most effective candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in November. Nevertheless, he stated his marketing campaign was “successful the generational debate,” with broad enchantment amongst youthful voters.

Biden gained 4 of the six states up for grabs on Tuesday evening, together with Michigan, the place Sanders had defeated Hillary Clinton 4 years in the past. Sanders gained in North Dakota, and was narrowly main in Washington.

Biden’s victories put him on a glide path to the Democratic nomination, and have spurred calls amongst some Democratic insiders to convey the first to a detailed.

But Sanders stated he would keep within the race at the least lengthy sufficient to debate Biden one on one in Phoenix on Sunday. The controversy will likely be co-hosted by CNN and Univision, and will likely be held and not using a dwell viewers due to coronavirus.

“In the present day I say to the Democratic institution that so as to win sooner or later, you want to win the voters who signify the way forward for our nation,” Sanders stated. “And you have to communicate to the problems of concern to them.”

Sanders stated he would problem Biden to handle well being care prices, medical bankruptcies and local weather change, amongst different points.

In remarks in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening, Biden struck a theme of unity, saying it was time for Democrats to rally collectively to defeat Trump. He additionally paid tribute to the “power” and “ardour” of Sanders’ supporters.

“We share a typical objective, and collectively we’ll defeat Donald Trump,” Biden stated.

Sanders didn’t take questions from reporters after giving his remarks in Burlington, Vt.