Bernie Sanders Comments on Biden Win, Credits Grassroots Organizers

November 7, 2020
Senator Bernie Sanders has issued a press release of help and congratulations after the election of Joe Biden, who was introduced as winner of the presidential race on Saturday.

Sanders, nevertheless, didn’t straight congratulate Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victories.

“By way of our continued grassroots organizing, allow us to create a authorities that works for ALL and now the few,” he wrote. “Allow us to create a nation constructed on justice, not greed and bigotry.”

Sanders dropped out of the presidential race in April, regardless of a robust exhibiting within the first three states that voted within the Democratic major.

He repeatedly pointed to grassroots organizers as serving to to make Biden’s victory potential.

In October, Sanders stated in an interview with the left-wing congresswomen often known as the Squad, “Our first job we’ve acquired to defeat the worst president in fashionable historical past on this nation and quantity two we arrange our individuals to ensure that Biden turns into probably the most progressive president since FDR.” He continued that Biden’s proposals had grow to be stronger for the reason that major however nonetheless didn’t go so far as “we might need.”

On the eve of the election, Sanders tweeted, “Hearth Trump. Preserve Fauci. Put on a masks. Finish the conflict on science. VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!”

Sanders’ platform in each elections was extra progressive than the extra centrist Democratic insurance policies espoused by Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020, focusing on environmental, racial and financial justice. Younger individuals particularly sparked to Sanders and his proposals, serving to him achieve traction earlier than the 2020 major. When he bowed out of the race, the 79-year previous senator stated in a press release, “It was not way back that individuals thought-about these concepts radical and fringe. As we speak, they’re mainstream concepts. Lots of them are already being carried out in cities and states throughout the nation.”

