Bernie Sanders Hit With Cease and Desist from Flavor Flav

Senator Bernie Sanders has been issued a stop and desist from Flavor Flav after the rapper’s Public Enemy co-founder, Chuck D, was introduced to carry out at a Sanders rally underneath the group’s moniker.
The letter, despatched by Flav’s lawyer to Sanders on Friday, asserts that the rally makes use of Flav’s “unauthorized likeness” and “picture” to advertise the occasion.
“Whereas Chuck is definitely free to precise his political view as he sees match — his voice alone doesn’t converse for Public Enemy. The deliberate efficiency will solely be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it won’t be a efficiency by Public Enemy. Those that really know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it’s, there isn’t any Public Enemy with out Flavor Flav,” the letter states.
Flav added a handwritten message on the backside of the observe, saying “Hey Bernie, don’t do that,” with a drawing of his iconic clock.
Chuck D and Flav had been two of the group’s founding members again in 1985. Flav left in 2009, whereas Chuck D has been the one fixed member.
Chuck D responded on Twitter to the authorized drama, saying, “It’s not about Bernie with Flav” and that Flav doesn’t “know the distinction between Barry Sanders or Bernie Sanders.” (Many Garth Brooks followers additionally blended up the 2 Sanders final week).
Chuck D additionally cited Sanders’ concentrate on healthcare and childcare as the principle the explanation why he’s supporting the Democratic candidate. He posted on Twitter that the problems grew to become priorities for him after his father handed away in 2016 and his granddaughter was born.
