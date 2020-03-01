Bernie Sanders Hit With Cease and Desist from Flavor Flav

Senator Bernie Sanders has been issued a stop and desist from Flavor Flav after the rapper’s Public Enemy co-founder, Chuck D, was introduced to carry out at a Sanders rally underneath the group’s moniker.

The letter, despatched by Flav’s lawyer to Sanders on Friday, asserts that the rally makes use of Flav’s “unauthorized likeness” and “picture” to advertise the occasion.

“Whereas Chuck is definitely free to precise his political view as he sees match — his voice alone doesn’t converse for Public Enemy. The deliberate efficiency will solely be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it won’t be a efficiency by Public Enemy. Those that really know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it’s, there isn’t any Public Enemy with out Flavor Flav,” the letter states.

Flav added a handwritten message on the backside of the observe, saying “Hey Bernie, don’t do that,” with a drawing of his iconic clock.

Chuck D and Flav had been two of the group’s founding members again in 1985. Flav left in 2009, whereas Chuck D has been the one fixed member.

Learn the total letter right here.

Chuck D responded on Twitter to the authorized drama, saying, “It’s not about Bernie with Flav” and that Flav doesn’t “know the distinction between Barry Sanders or Bernie Sanders.” (Many Garth Brooks followers additionally blended up the 2 Sanders final week).

… final closing observe the final closing observe was my final straw was way back. It’s not about BERNIE with Flav… he don’t know the distinction between BarrySanders or BernieSanders he don’t know both. FLAV refused to help @Sankofa after @harrybelafonte inducted us. He don’t try this pic.twitter.com/5Ky9dTnzmd — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

So I don’t assault FLAV on what he don’t know. I gotta go away him on the crib so y’all attempting to fill his persona with some political aplomb is completely‘silly’ Clearly I perceive his craziness in spite of everything this rattling time. Duh you don’t know him from a field of cigars or me both — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

Chuck D additionally cited Sanders’ concentrate on healthcare and childcare as the principle the explanation why he’s supporting the Democratic candidate. He posted on Twitter that the problems grew to become priorities for him after his father handed away in 2016 and his granddaughter was born.

My Dad passing in 2016 and Granddaughter being born routinely put healthcare and childcare on the prime of my mind. There ain’t a candidate operating that may reply to three Black struggling generations dwelling in the identical crib, similar time. If y’all don’t know THIS-it’s a foul drawback pic.twitter.com/k8nJbhP8sV — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

I dig features of Bern. Hate the get together Bulsht. However can relate to half the problems & get ahead. Use your minds & be able to struggle whoever in workplace. My rap bro @KillerMike is good.I’m not-Wake the fcuk up get off your asses make your self essential the place YOU dwell. This aint vodka pic.twitter.com/ltfhdDLsqZ — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020